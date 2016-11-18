* Iraq must compensate firms for output curbs -documents,
sources
* Baghdad has already told OPEC it will not cut production
* Says it needs every last dollar to fight Islamic State
By Ahmad Ghaddar and Ahmed Rasheed
LONDON/BAGHDAD, Nov 18 Iraq would have to
compensate international oil companies for limits placed on
their production, according to industry sources and documents
seen by Reuters, further reducing the prospect it will join any
OPEC deal to curb the group's output.
The compensation - stipulated in contracts - would compound
the financial hit of losing much-needed revenue from crude
sales, if the cash-strapped country were to yield to OPEC
entreaties to curtail national production.
OPEC member Iraq pays developers a fixed dollar-denominated
fee for every barrel of oil produced in the south of the country
- home to its biggest reserves - under technical service
contracts agreed between the international firms and the
state-owned South Oil Company (SOC).
"Immediately after (an) SOC notice of ... production
curtailment, the parties shall agree ... a mechanism to promptly
fully compensate (the) contractor as soon as possible,"
according to an excerpt of the contract the ministry signed with
BP in 2009 for the company to develop the 20-billion-barrel
Rumaila field.
The compensation, according to the excerpt seen by Reuters,
"may include, amongst other things, a revised field production
schedule or an extension to the term or payment of all or part
lost income to contractor".
Britain's BP declined to comment.
The same clause also applies to other fields covered by the
technical service contracts in the south, including fields being
developed by Anglo-Dutch firm Shell, U.S. major Exxon
Mobil and Italy's Eni, according to industry
sources.
A Shell spokeswoman said it did not comment on contracts.
Exxon and Eni did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
A senior oil official with SOC told Reuters the country
would not have to worry about curtailment clauses because it had
no plans to limit production.
"On the contrary, we're encouraging the foreign companies to
raise production as much as they can," said the official, who
declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak
publicly.
'EVERY DOLLAR NEEDED'
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed
in Algiers in late September to limit its collective output to
32.5-33 million barrels per day (bpd). The group's production
hit a record 33.64 million bpd in October.
Iraq has asked to be exempted from output curbs, arguing it
is still trying to regain market share lost when sanctions were
imposed in the 1990s during the Saddam Hussein era, and that it
needs to keep up a costly battle against Islamic State.
"OPEC must submit to the fact that Iraq must stay away from
any possible output cut deal because the country is in the
middle of a tough war and every single dollar is needed to keep
it standing on its feet," a senior government official close to
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told Reuters.
Iraq put its output at 4.77 million bpd in October and said
it would not go back to below 4.7 million bpd.
"Not for OPEC, not for anybody else," said Falah al-Amri,
Iraq's OPEC governor and head of the country's state marketer
SOMO.
There is, however, no certainty over how the discussions
will play out at an OPEC meeting on Nov. 30.
As a consequence, the Iraqi oil ministry and oil companies
will not be able to finalise their 2017 spending plans until
after the meeting, to have enough clarity on what route Iraq
will take on its near-term production ambitions, an industry
source told Reuters.
Iraq has been making great efforts to ensure it pays its
dues to oil firms promptly and oil minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi
has made boosting production in the country a priority.
" is one of the countries in the region that doesn't
have large foreign reserves, so will want to continue to
maximise its revenue," said Jessica Brewer, Middle East upstream
oil analyst at UK-based consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
She added that while most Middle Eastern OPEC members had
all or most of their production operated by national oil
companies, Iraq was one of the few that relied on international
oil companies for the majority of its output.
(Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Pravin Char)