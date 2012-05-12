BASRA, Iraq May 12 Iraq has issued a tender for
the building of a breakwater in the Gulf, the country's state
port company said on Saturday, the first stage of construction
in a giant $6 billion port scheme shelved under former dictator
Saddam Hussein.
"The closing date for the tender is July 15, and offers will
be opened on July 16," Anmar al-Safi, a spokesman at the General
Company for Ports of Iraq, told Reuters.
Interested companies will be invited to attend a meeting on
May 28 to discuss tender details, Safi said. The breakwater is
expected to cost around 400 billion dinars ($340 million).
The port, known as Grand Faw, is to be built south of Iraq's
oil hub, Basra. Iraq has had plans to build a modern trade hub
in the Gulf since the 1980s.
Grand Faw will include 7,000 metres (23,000 feet) of dock to
receive container ships. The dock for general cargo will be
3,500 metres.
Iraq has huge untapped oil reserves and since the 1980s has
been sitting on plans for extravagant development projects, such
as a metro railway system for traffic-choked Baghdad and a
high-speed railway linking Baghdad to Basra.
Officials frequently talk about restarting such projects,
but have made little headway after years of war and economic
sanctions. Much of the country has only intermittent electricity
and many areas lack running water.
