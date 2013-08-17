BASRA, Iraq Aug 17 An unexplained blast hit Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port on Saturday near the oil-exporting southern city of Basra, two port workers said.

It was not immediately what the cause of the blast was, or whether it had affected imports and exports. The port does not export crude oil but mainly handles commodities shipments. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alison Williams)