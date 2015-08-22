* Protesters demanding reforms of parliament, judiciary
* Affected port handles grain, heavy equipment, not oil
BASRA, Iraq Aug 22 Protesters demanding
government reforms have cut off road access to Iraq's southern
Umm Qasr commodities port, officials said on Saturday, hampering
activity at the harbour which receives grain shipments and heavy
equipment used in the oil industry.
Dozens of demonstrators, who have closed the port's two main
gates since Friday morning, set up tents overnight and refused
to let trucks pass or employees enter the facility, said Ammar
al-Safi, a spokesman for the state-run General Company for Ports
of Iraq.
Security forces were on hand to keep the protesters out of
the port but had not moved to disperse them, said Safi and a
security source.
Thousands of Iraqis protested on Friday in Baghdad and
southern Iraqi cities, calling for reform of the judiciary,
parliament and local governing bodies.
The demonstrations, which began last month in response to
power cuts amid a sweltering heat wave, helped prompt a sweeping
reform campaign by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.
The initiative is the biggest move yet by Abadi to
strengthen his hand, even as nearly a third of Iraq's territory
has fallen to Islamic State militants and the central government
faces a financial crisis from the collapsing price of its oil
exports.
Abadi sacked a third of his cabinet last week, reducing the
number of ministers to 22 by eliminating positions or combining
some ministries with others.
He earlier eliminated Iraq's three vice president positions,
cut politicians' security details and other perks, encouraged
corruption investigations and gave himself the power to fire
provincial governors and regional officials.
The moves, aimed at reducing corruption and incompetence
which critics say have made Iraq nearly ungovernable, followed a
call by the country's leading Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali
al-Sistani to "strike with an iron fist" against corruption.
On Friday Sistani again backed Abadi's reforms and said they
should focus on the judiciary.
"The steps of reform must be carried out according to legal
procedures so that those who are affected have no room to file
complaints to courts to have them annulled ... which may reduce
these steps to mere ink on paper," Sistani said in a sermon
delivered by his aide Ahmed al-Safi.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Additional reporting by Saif
Hameed and Reuters TV in Baghdad; Writing by Stephen Kalin;
Editing by Gareth Jones)