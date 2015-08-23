BASRA, Iraq Aug 23 Road access to Iraq's
southern Umm Qasr commodities port was restored on Sunday
following a two-day closure by protesters after the authorities
promised to create new jobs, a port company spokesman and port
workers said.
Thousands of Iraqis have protested in recent weeks in
Baghdad and southern Iraqi cities, calling for jobs, government
services and reforms of the judiciary, parliament and local
governing bodies.
At Umm Qasr, negotiations with security officials and the
director of the state-run General Company for Ports of Iraq
resulted in a pledge to create up to 75 new jobs, said company
spokesman Anmar al-Safi.
Dozens of demonstrators, who had set up tents in front of
the port's two main gates, agreed to let trucks pass and
employees enter the facility, Safi and workers said.
The harbour near the oil-exporting city of Basra receives
grain shipments and heavy equipment used in the oil industry,
but does not export crude oil.
Nearly a third of Iraq's territory has fallen to Islamic
State militants over the past year and the central government
faces a financial crisis from the collapsing price of its oil
exports.
Demonstrations began last month in response to power cuts
amid a sweltering heat wave. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has
since launched a campaign of major reforms.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)