* Talabani played mediator role among Iraqi factions
* Sunnis may present own candidate for president
* Sunnis feel marginalised since Saddam's fall
By Patrick Markey
BAGHDAD, Dec 19 Iraqi President Jalal Talabani
is to be transferred to Germany for treatment for a stroke that
may end his moderating influence in a dispute edging Baghdad and
the country's autonomous Kurdistan region closer to a
confrontation over oil.
The portly 79-year-old former guerrilla, who has often
mediated among Iraqi Shi'ites, Sunnis, and Kurds and between the
Arab-led central government and the self-ruled Kurdish enclave,
was admitted to hospital on Monday night.
Talabani survived wars, exile and infighting in northern
Iraq to become the country's first Kurdish president a few years
after the U.S-led 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Talabani was in a stable condition and would most likely be
transferred to Germany within 24 hours, Najmaldin Karim, the
governor of the city of Kirkuk who is also part of the
president's medical team, told Reuters on Wednesday.
A team of doctors from Germany who had treated Talabani for
past illnesses had recommended he be moved there after
evaluating him in a Baghdad hospital, Karim said.
It was unclear when or if the Kurdish statesman would be
able to return to his post and his potential exit from politics
could not have come at a worse time for the OPEC oil producer.
A year after the last American troops left, the Arab-led
central government and the Kurdish region are caught in a rift
over oil and land that threatens to escalate into fighting.
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Kurdistan have twice sent
troops to face off along the internal border where both lay
claim to ethnically mixed territories dotted with oilfields.
Turkey is also embroiled in the dispute, angering Baghdad by
talking about energy cooperation and oil pipelines that would
give Kurdistan a route to export is own crude and effectively
end its reliance on the central government's funds.
With oil majors such Exxon and Chevron now shifting their
focus northward to sign deals with Kurdistan and away from
Iraq's southern oilfields, leaders on both sides are warning of
the risks of the dispute sliding into an ethnic war.
"If it erupts ... it will be a painful, shameful ethnic
conflict," Maliki said warning of the risks following last
month's military build-up around disputed towns.
OIL STRUGGLE
At the heart of the dispute is the oil wealth under the
swathe of land know as the "Disputed Territories" along the
vague internal border that includes the ethnically mixed city of
Kirkuk, known to some as the "Jerusalem of the Kurds".
Baghdad has warned Exxon and other companies that deals
struck with Kurdistan are illegal, a violation of what Iraqi
officials see as a policy area that should be under central
government control. The Kurds say the constitution's federalism
guarantees their right to develop their region's oil resources.
"The government will take all necessary measures to stop
Exxon working, especially in the disputed areas. They should
know this is a red line they can't cross," one Iraqi oil
official said.
"If they think they can do that then they will face dire
consequences. They should expect everything including
confiscation of their equipment and face the results of
violating the constitution."
Cooler heads like Talabani and U.S. officials have mediated
to prevent a confrontation across the line dividing the two
regions. Neither Baghdad nor Kurdistan appear to have the
appetite for open conflict that would risk oil exports.
But diplomats warn a small incident could quickly ignite
wider fighting in tense times.
Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have faced off
before only to back off before any serious confrontation. In
August, a flurry of calls from U.S. officials helped ease a
build-up near the Syrian border when both armies dug in less
than a kilometre apart near disputed areas.
Talabani earlier this month brokered an agreement that would
see them withdrawing their troops from disputed areas.
"He is the Kurd who is closest to the centre. He is close to
the Shi'ites and to the Sunnis," said Iraqi political analyst
Ibrahim al-Sumaidaie. "He is a very important regional player in
creating balance."
Tensions are still high. Just hours after Talabani was
hospitalised, Kurdish Peshmerga forces opened fire on an Iraqi
army surveillance aircraft they said was spying on their
positions north of Kirkuk.
"It's a clear message: Next time our response will be
stronger," Anwar Othman, a deputy minister for Peshmerga affairs
said after the incident.
For the Kurds, the disputed areas are an historic right.
They are keen to reverse Saddam's policy of settling the areas
with Arabs. Arabs say Kurds are seeking to rewrite history, and
the Turkmen minority also lays claim to some areas as their own.
Baghdad and Kurdistan could not be further apart: They
disagree on the right to manage the OPEC producer's oil wealth,
how to share power in the central government and even now to
interpret constitutional articles governing federalism.
Since 1991, Kurdistan has run northern Iraq, its own armed
forces and government, but currently relies on the central
government for its 17 percent share of the national budget and
on Baghdad's infrastructure to export its share of oil.
After the last U.S. troops left, Maliki and Kurdistan's
President Masoud Barzani have increasingly clashed as Kurdistan
resisted what Kurds see as a Shi'ite leader determined to shore
up his authority and deny them autonomy.
POLITICAL INFIGHTING
Under Iraq's constitution, parliament would elect a new
president if his post becomes vacant. Iraq's power-sharing deal
calls for the presidency to go to a Kurd while two vice
president posts are shared by a Sunni and a Shi'ite.
But in an early sign of a messy future succession, senior
Sunni political leaders suggested they may present their own
candidate for the presidency in a challenge to the Kurds.
Among Kurds, political analysts said former Kurdistan Prime
Minister Barham Salih is favoured. But Talabani's exit could
also prompt an internal struggle in Iraqi Kurdistan, where
Talabani's Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party and rival the
Kurdistan Democratic Party share power.
Iraqi law would see one of the vice presidents take over
Talabani's duties before the parliamentary vote. But Iraq's
Sunni Vice President, Tareq al-Hashemi, is a fugitive outside of
the country after he fled to escape charges he ran death squads.
The other vice president is from Maliki's alliance.
Any parliamentary vote would also be complex, with Maliki
locked in a struggle with Sunni, Kurdish and some Shi'ite rivals
over power-sharing. Talabani was crucial in helping Maliki
survive a no-confidence motion directed against him this year.
Since the fall of Saddam and rise to power through the
ballot box of the Shi'ite majority, many Iraqi Sunnis feel they
have been marginalised, especially under Maliki's government.
"Some Sunni leaders will sprint to try to get this post,"
said a Sunni leader in the Iraqiya block. "But anyone with any
sense knows in the end they won't get it."