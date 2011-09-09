By Muhanad Mohammed
| BAGHDAD, Sept 9
BAGHDAD, Sept 9 Hundreds of protesters took to
the streets in Iraq's capital and other cities on Friday,
demanding that the government steps up reforms and provides more
electricity and jobs.
Inspired by the Arab Spring, Iraqis have been demonstrating
on Fridays for months but protests had petered out in recent
weeks.
The rallies came days after a prominent anti-American
Shi'ite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, called on the government to
create 50,000 jobs, give Iraqis a share of the nation's oil
wealth and make more reforms or face protests.
Sadr, whose political movement is a key faction in Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki's fragile coalition government, earlier
this year gave the government six months to improve services.
The deadline expired at the end of August.
More than eight years after the U.S.-led invasion, Iraqis
still suffer from a lack of basic services and the government
has been slow to rebuild the country's battered infrastructure.
"It is so shameful. Our country is a wealthy oil-rich
country and its people are poverty-stricken," said Tareq Khalil,
a protester in Baghdad's Tahrir Square. "We're only demanding an
improvement in basic services and an improvement in people's
living standards".
Military vehicles and soldiers, as well as police, lined the
streets. All roads leading to the square were closed to
vehicles.
Demonstrations also took place in Diwaniya, Hilla, Najaf and
the oil port city of Basra in the south, as well as Baquba in
the north.
Dozens protested against the lack of services in Falluja and
Ramadi, the two main cities of vast Anbar province in the west.
Some demonstrators also called for U.S. troops to leave Iraq and
for the resignation of the local provincial council.
The United States is expected to fully withdraw from Iraq by
the end of the year although Iraq's government is currently
debating whether to keep some U.S. trainers.
Maliki's government has taken a series of steps to ease
public anger, boosting the national food ration programme and
pledging free power. But Iraqis say there has been little real
improvement since February when the premier gave his ministers a
100-day ultimatum to meet the demands or face the sack.
"So far we haven't noticed any change in government policy.
Services are still missing, there are no reforms and corruption
is widespread," said 21-year-old university student Ahmed Rafaa,
who was protesting in Baghdad.
"I will keep attending every Friday to protest against the
government's performance. I will not stop, even if I am alone,
until my demands to be able to live a prosperous life are met".
A separate small demonstration also took place in Baghdad to
protest the killing of Hadi al-Mehdi, a popular radio
commentator critical of the government who was killed at his
house in Baghdad's central Karrada district on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Fadhel al-Badrani in Falluja, Aref
Mohammed in Basra, Khaled Farhan in Najaf, Habib al-Zubaidi in
Hilla and Imad al-Khozaie in Diwaniya; Writing by Waleed
Ibrahim; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Karolina Tagaris)