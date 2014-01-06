By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD
BAGHDAD Jan 6 Iraq's prime minister urged
people in the besieged city of Falluja on Monday to drive out al
Qaeda-linked insurgents to pre-empt a military offensive that
officials said could be launched within days.
In a statement on state television, Nuri al-Maliki, a
Shi'ite Muslim whose government has little support in Sunni
Falluja, called on tribal leaders to get rid of fighters from
the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) who last week
seized key towns in the desert leading to the Syrian border.
"The prime minister appeals to the tribes and people of
Falluja to expel the terrorists from the city in order to spare
themselves the risk of armed clashes," read the statement.
Tribes from Iraq's once dominant Sunni minority control
armed militias in the region. Maliki promised the army would not
attack residential areas in Falluja as his forces prepare an
offensive that has echoes of U.S. assaults in 2004 on the city,
some 40 km (25 miles) west of Baghdad's main airport.
Security officials said Maliki, who is also commander in
chief of the armed forces, had agreed to hold off an offensive
for now at least to give tribal leaders in Falluja more time to
drive out the Sunni Islamist militants on their own.
"No specific deadline was determined, but it will not be
open-ended," a special forces officer said of plans to attack.
"We are not prepared to wait too long. We're talking about a
matter of days only. More time means more strength for
terrorists".
ISIL, has emerged in Syria's civil war as an affiliate of
the international al Qaeda network and powerful force among
Sunni Muslim rebels seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
In Iraq, it has been tightening its grip on Anbar province,
a thinly populated, mainly Sunni region the size of Greece, and
on the area's main towns, strung along the Euphrates river. Its
stated aim has been to created a Sunni state straddling the
border into Syria's rebel-held desert provinces.
Two years after U.S. troops ended nine years of occupation,
violence in Iraq underlines how civil war between Syrian rebels
backed by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni powers on one side and
Assad, an ally of Shi'ite Iran, on the other has inflamed a
broader regional confrontation along sectarian lines.
The United States said on Sunday it would help Maliki fight
al Qaeda but would not sent troops back. An
Iranian official offered similar help.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in shift that reflects
some recent rapprochement with Tehran, suggested on Sunday that
Iran could play a role in forthcoming peace talks on Syria.
VIOLENCE
When Iraqi police broke up a Sunni protest last week in
Ramadi, the Anbar capital, deadly clashes fanned tensions across
the province that was the heart of the insurgency after the 2003
U.S. invasion that brought Shi'ite majority rule.
Al Qaeda's power grab has divided people in Anbar, where
many accuse Maliki of shutting Sunnis out of power and of being
a pawn of Iran. Some sympathise with and support the Islamist
militants, or are too fearful to move against them.
Others have vowed to help the government regain control.
"Now we are trying to make al Qaeda fighters leave the
city," said one tribal leader in Falluja, a city whose normal
population is about 300,000. "Falluja has seen enough blood and
killing. We are fed up with violence."
Known as the "City of Mosques" and a focus for Sunni faith
and identity in Iraq, Falluja was badly damaged in two
offensives by U.S. forces in 2004 against insurgents. Many
people have fled the town in recent days to escape fighting.
But the militants have also received help in Falluja from
disgruntled tribesmen who have joined forces with them.
Much of Iraq's U.S.-equipped army is drawn from the Shi'ite
majority and faces recalcitrance if not outright hostility in
Anbar, which covers about a third of the country's territory.
Across the border, al Qaeda fighters have also captured
swathes of Syria and are battling with fellow Islamist brigades
as well as government forces.
ISIL was formed last year through a merger between al
Qaeda's Iraqi and Syrian affiliates and has claimed
responsibility for attacks in both countries. It includes
foreign jihadists in its ranks and among its commanders.
West of Ramadi on Monday, clashes broke out at dawn between
militants and special forces helped by tribal fighters.
"This combat has been going on with a well-trained and a
highly organised al Qaeda group," said the Iraqi special forces
officer, adding there were foreign fighters among the militants.
"When we defeat it, the balance of power in the whole of Anbar
province will change".
(Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)