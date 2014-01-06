By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD
BAGHDAD Jan 6 Iraq's prime minister urged
people in the besieged city of Falluja on Monday to drive out al
Qaeda-linked insurgents to pre-empt a military offensive that
officials said could be launched within days.
In a statement on state television, Nuri al-Maliki, a
Shi'ite Muslim whose government has little support in
Sunni-dominated Falluja, called on tribal leaders to drive out
militants who last week seized key towns in the desert leading
to the Syrian border.
"The prime minister appeals to the tribes and people of
Falluja to expel the terrorists from the city in order to spare
themselves the risk of armed clashes," read the statement.
Two local tribal leaders said meetings were being held with
clerics and community leaders to find a way to persuade fighters
from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to quit
Falluja and avert further bloodshed.
Maliki promised the army, stationed outside the city, would
not attack residential areas in Falluja as his forces prepare an
offensive that has echoes of U.S. assaults in 2004 on the city,
some 40 km (25 miles) west of Baghdad's main airport.
Security officials said Maliki, who is also commander in
chief of the armed forces, had agreed to hold off an offensive
for now at least to give tribal leaders in Falluja more time to
drive out the Sunni Islamist militants on their own.
"No specific deadline was determined, but it will not be
open-ended," a special forces officer said of plans to attack.
"We are not prepared to wait too long. We're talking about a
matter of days only. More time means more strength for
terrorists".
ISIL, has emerged in Syria's civil war as an affiliate of
the international al Qaeda network and a powerful force among
Sunni Muslim rebels seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
In Iraq, it has been tightening its grip on Anbar province,
a thinly populated, mainly Sunni region the size of Greece, and
on the area's main towns, strung along the Euphrates river. Its
stated aim has been to create a Sunni state straddling the
border into Syria's rebel-held desert provinces.
Some armed tribesmen from Iraq's once dominant Sunni
minority have been fighting ISIL militants in the area since
last week. But others baulk at taking sides with the Shi'ite
government in Baghdad.
Two years after U.S. troops ended nine years of occupation,
violence in Iraq underlines how civil war between Syrian rebels
backed by Saudi Arabia and other Sunni powers on one side and
Assad, an ally of Shi'ite Iran, on the other has inflamed a
broader regional confrontation along sectarian lines.
The United States said on Sunday it would help Maliki fight
al Qaeda but would not send troops back. An
Iranian official offered similar help.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in a shift that reflects
some recent rapprochement with Tehran, suggested on Sunday that
Iran could play a role in forthcoming peace talks on Syria.
"CITY OF MOSQUES"
When Iraqi police broke up a Sunni protest last week in
Ramadi, the Anbar capital, deadly clashes fanned tensions across
the province that was the heart of the insurgency after the 2003
U.S. invasion that brought Shi'ite majority rule.
The tribes of Anbar helped turn the tide of that insurgency
at its height in 2006, banding together and making common cause
with U.S. troops to rout al Qaeda.
The group's resurgence has divided people in Anbar, where
many accuse Maliki of shutting Sunnis out of power and being a
pawn of Shi'ite Iran. Some sympathise with and support the
Islamist militants, or are too fearful to move against them.
Others have vowed to help the government regain control.
"We are going to have an important meeting this evening and
that will include some al Qaeda fighters in Falluja to convince
them to leave the city and deprive Maliki of a pretext to push
his army inside the city," said one tribal leader said.
"We should make al Qaeda fighters understand that their
staying in Falluja will create rivers of blood".
Known as the "City of Mosques" and a focus for Sunni faith
and identity in Iraq, Falluja is home to some 300,000 people and
was badly damaged in two offensives by U.S. forces against
insurgents in 2004.
In recent days, residents have been fleeing the town in
droves to escape fighting as well as looming shortages of food,
drinking water, and frequent power cuts.
"The situation in Falluja is getting worse. There are gunmen
everywhere," said doctor Mohammed al-Nuaimi, a resident of the
city who spoke to Reuters via telephone as he packed his
belongings and prepared to leave.
"We can't tell who's a friend and who's an enemy. I lost my
elder brother in 2005 -- he was killed by the Americans -- and
now I see same scenario happening. I'm not ready to feel the
pain again."
The militants have also received help in Falluja from
disgruntled tribesmen who have joined forces with them.
Much of Iraq's U.S.-equipped army is drawn from the Shi'ite
majority and faces recalcitrance if not outright hostility in
Anbar, which covers about a third of the country's territory.
Across the border, al Qaeda fighters have also captured
swathes of Syria and are battling with fellow Islamist brigades
as well as government forces.
ISIL was formed last year through a merger between al
Qaeda's Iraqi and Syrian affiliates and has claimed
responsibility for attacks in both countries. It includes
foreign jihadists in its ranks and among its commanders.
West of Ramadi on Monday, clashes broke out at dawn between
militants and special forces helped by tribal fighters.
"This combat has been going on with a well-trained and a
highly organised al Qaeda group," said the Iraqi special forces
officer, adding there were foreign fighters among the militants.
"When we defeat it, the balance of power in the whole of Anbar
province will change".
(Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Philippa Fletcher)