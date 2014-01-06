WASHINGTON Jan 6 The White House said on Monday
that the United States is accelerating its deliveries of
military equipment to Iraq to help the country fight al
Qaeda-linked militants, part of a strategy to isolate the
insurgent groups.
Fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL), an affiliate of the international al Qaeda network, have
been tightening their grip on the country's Anbar province, and
last week captured positions in Ramadi and large parts of
Falluja.
"We're working closely with the Iraqis to develop a holistic
strategy to isolate the al Qaeda-affiliated groups, and we have
seen some early successes in Ramadi," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters in a briefing.
"This situation remains fluid, and it's too early to tell or
make conclusions about it. But we're accelerating our foreign
military sales deliveries," he said.
As part of that effort, the United States is looking to
provide additional shipments of Hellfire missiles to Iraq as
early as this spring, Carney said, as well 10 ScanEagle
surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in upcoming weeks
and 48 Raven surveillance UAVs later this year to help Iraq
track insurgent groups.
The United States also delivered three Bell IA-407
helicopters to Iraq in December, bringing total helicopter sales
and deliveries to the country to 30, Carney said.