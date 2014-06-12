UPDATE 1-RWE sees higher profits in 2017 after Innogy M&A report
* Confirms can in principle cut Innogy stake to 51 pct (Adds details on Innogy, CEO comment)
(Removes extraneous "s" from end of final paragraph to make clear it refers to just one major power station nearby)
VIENNA, June 12 Iraq's biggest oil refinery at Baiji remained under government control on Thursday after Sunni rebels' offensive through northern Iraq, Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said.
Luaibi said Iraq was not importing any additional fuel and that stored supplies of gasoline and diesel were good.
The country's crude oil exports from its southern terminal at Basra were running at an average 2.6-2.7 million barrels per day as of Wednesday, he said.
Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group, who seized Iraq's second biggest city of Mosul this week, advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji on Wednesday, setting the court house and police station on fire.
"Baiji refinery is totally secured by the special forces and operating normally now," an official at the refinery said on Thursday.
Security officials said additional special forces troops were sent to secure energy installations in Baiji on Wednesday, including the refinery and a nearby major power station. (Reporting by Rania el-Gamal, Vienna OPEC newsroom; Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Confirms can in principle cut Innogy stake to 51 pct (Adds details on Innogy, CEO comment)
* If confirmed, would be first such commercial hijack since 2012
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow began blanketing northeastern United States on Tuesday as a winter storm packing blizzard conditions rolled into the region, prompting public officials to ask people to stay home while airlines grounded flights and schools canceled classes.