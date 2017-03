VIENNA, June 12 Iraq's biggest oil refinery at Baiji remains under government control on Thursday after Sunni rebels' offensive through northern Iraq, Iraq Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said.

Luaibi said Iraq was not importing any additional fuel and stored supplies of gasoline and diesel were good.

Iraq's crude oil exports from its southern terminal at Basra were running at an average 2.6-2.7 million barrels per day as of Wednesday, he said.

(Reporting by Rania el-Gamal, Vienna OPEC newsroom)