By Patrick Markey
| BAGHDAD, April 10
BAGHDAD, April 10 Attempts to resolve a
power-sharing crisis in Shi'ite premier Nuri al-Maliki's
government, disputes over oil with autonomous Kurdistan and
spillover effects from Syria's war on Iraq's internal politics
and insurgent violence are areas to watch.
Violence has surged since the start of the year with al
Qaeda's local wing gaining from the Syrian conflict next door,
and feeding off Sunni Muslim discontent in western provinces
along the Syrian border.
To the north, Exxon Mobil is caught in a dispute
between Baghdad's Arab-led central government and ethnic
Kurd-run Kurdistan enclave over which controls oil and land.
POLITICAL CRISIS
Maliki is locked in a crisis with Sunni and Kurdish partners
in the power-sharing government. Critics accuse the prime
minister of consolidating power and refusing to live up to
agreements. Political turmoil is likely to drag on until
parliamentary elections in 2014.
Local elections in April will give some indication of the
fortunes of Maliki and rivals. Voting has been postponed in two
Sunni-dominated provinces because of threats to electoral
workers and violence. Sunni protesters, who feel marginalised,
have been protesting since December in western provinces.
What to watch:
- Major shifts in Kurdish, Shi'ite blocks against Maliki.
- Outcome of April provincial vote.
- Deals to unblock passage of laws.
- Violence during Sunni protests.
SYRIA SPILLOVER
For Iraq's Shi'ite leadership, the Sunni rebellion against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a political nightmare. They
fear if Assad falls, it may bring to power a hardline Sunni
regime hostile to Baghdad and lead to Sunni Islamist fighters
crossing the border to carry out attacks in Iraq.
Iraq's leadership is close to Assad's Shi'ite ally Iran, and
says it takes no sides. But Maliki has come under pressure from
Washington to prevent Iran flying arms to Assad through Iraqi
airspace. Washington is Iraq's largest arms supplier.
What to watch:
- Any shift in Baghdad's position on Assad.
- Frontier clashes destabilising border areas.
- U.S. Congress pressuring Iraq through arms deals.
INSURGENT VIOLENCE
Violence has surged this year, especially suicide bombings,
as insurgents tied to al Qaeda have hit Shi'ite targets to try
to stoke sectarian tensions. So far Shi'ite militias have stayed
out of the fray but attacks on Shi'ite holy sites could draw
them in as it did during the sectarian bloodshed of 2006-2007.
Al Qaeda's local wing, Islamic State of Iraq, says it has
joined forces with the al-Nusra Front in Syria to forge one
theatre of war. Security forces say insurgents are using the
remote western desert in Anbar province bordering Syria to
regroup, recruit and train.
What to watch:
- Militia retaliation after an attack on Shi'ite sites.
- Signs of al Qaeda openly controlling border areas.
- Attacks against government offices in Baghdad.
KURDISTAN DISPUTE AND OIL
Tensions between Baghdad's central government and the
autonomous Kurdistan region are at their worst in years. While
Baghdad says it has control over the country's oil resources,
Kurdistan says it has the right to sign oil deals and develop
its fields. Both governments sent troops to reinforce their
internal border, a potential flashpoint.
At the heart of the dispute is Exxon Mobil, which has signed
deals with Kurdistan, but also operates the huge West Qurna
oilfield in the south. Baghdad says the U.S. major must chose
between the south or Kurdistan. Turkey also wants access to
Kurdistan's oil and gas, but also risks its investments in the
south if it moves ahead too quickly and angers Baghdad.
- Concrete moves by Kurdistan, Turkey for a pipeline deal.
- Decisions by Exxon on its southern assets.
- Build-up of troops along the internal border.
