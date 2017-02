BASRA, Iraq, Sept 20 Fire at a gas compression facility in Iraq's Rumaila oilfield is under control now and firefighters are containing the blaze, a South Gas Company chief said on Tuesday.

"Fire at the gas compression facility is under control now and we are allowing the remaining leaked gas to burn off," Ali Khudhier, director general of state-run South Gas Company, told Reuters. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Anthony Barker)