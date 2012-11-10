BRIEF-HB Fuller Co says CEO James J. Owens 2016 total compensation was $4.6 mln
* Hb fuller co says CEO James J. Owens 2016 total compensation was $4.6 million versus $4 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2lpI83n Further company coverage:
BAGHDAD Nov 10 Iraq has cancelled $4.2 billion arms deal with Russia over suspected corruption, but plans to renegotiate the agreements to help equip its armed forces, a spokesman for Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Saturday.
* Marcus Corp says declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1250 per share of common stock
* Company has met and spoken with Southeastern on a number of occasions