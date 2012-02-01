* Dollars bought in Iraq central bank auctions
* Then transferred via wire to Iran, Syria
* Economic, political ties with Iraq have grown
* But some money changers, business find risks too high
* High forex reserves shield Iraq's financial system
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, Feb 1 In the money changing shops
dotted around Baghdad's Karrada district, Iraqi merchants dabble
in many currencies, but these days some joke that banknotes from
neighbouring Iran and Syria are only worth plastering on windows
as decorations.
Discounted Iranian rials and Syrian pounds are pouring into
the shops as Western economic sanctions against those two
countries make it harder for them to conduct trade with much of
the rest of the world, arrange international bank transactions
and obtain hard currency.
Iraq, which shares porous borders and political ties with
both countries, is emerging as an important source of dollars
for them.
Sales of dollars in currency auctions held by Iraq's central
rose as high as $400 million on some days in December from a
previous average of $150 million, according to central bank
data. Many of those dollars were bought by Iraqi traders for
resale in Iran and Syria.
"The main reason for this is the sanctions imposed on Iran
and Syria, and the fact that their bank transactions are having
trouble. Iraqi businessmen play the role of middlemen," deputy
central bank governor Mudher Kasim said in January.
Kadhim Sabri, who works at a Karrada currency exchange shop,
said some of the dollars purchased in the central bank auctions
went straight to Iran or Syria via a loosely monitored network
of wire transfer agencies. "It is more profitable to sell them
in Iran or Syria."
DEVALUATIONS
Sharp falls in the currencies of the sanctions-hit countries
over the last several weeks indicate how desperate importers and
travellers there have become to obtain hard currency. Last week
Iran's central bank announced an 8 percent devaluation of the
rial in an effort to stamp out trade in the black market, where
the dollar has soared in value since U.S. and European sanctions
in response to Tehran's controversial nuclear programme were
tightened late last year.
The Syrian pound, which traded at 47 to the dollar before
that country's crisis, has slipped to an official rate of nearly
58 and has been changing hands at over 70 on the black market.
Iraq is a convenient place for both countries to obtain
dollars because business ties have been growing rapidly. Since
the fall of Iraq's Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein, its
Shi'ite-led government has brought the country closer to Shi'ite
power Iran and to the regime of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a
member of the Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
Iran, a major investor in Iraq since the 2003 U.S. invasion,
said last July that it aimed to boost bilateral trade to $10
billion in 2011 from $6 billion in 2010.
Baghdad has rejected Arab League calls to impose economic
sanctions on Damascus over its bloody crackdown on dissent,
citing Iraq's own painful experience with sanctions during the
Saddam era.
Although Iraqi money changers are making profits from
supplying dollars to Iran and Syria, the trade carries risks --
they could get saddled with large amounts of rials and pounds
just before fresh devaluations. This prospect is now deterring
some of the Karrada merchants.
"If someone offers me Iranian currency, I won't buy it any
more," said Alaa al-Shimary at his exchange shop in the
district. "I just do not know the next morning what will happen
to its value...it's a big risk."
In the southern Iraqi city of Najaf, some merchants now
refuse to accept Iranian currency from travellers, preferring
the safety of demanding dollars, which are still widely used in
Iraq.
The central bank says Iraq's large foreign reserves, which
have risen to a record $60 billion on the back of high oil
prices, will shield it from any damage to its financial system
on the national level.
Dollar sales in any case fell off somewhat in January as the
central bank tightened enforcement of regulations used to fight
money-laundering; sales on Tuesday were $201 million
compared with $252 million at the start of the month.
Any reduction in dollar supplies would be a blow to the
thousands of Iranian pilgrims coming daily through the border
with Iran in Iraq's Wassit province, on their way to Shi'ite
shrines in the southern Iraqi holy city of Kerbala. The pilgrims
are greeted by informal money changers in a dusty border park.
"The sharp decline of the Iranian currency price has forced
us to double the travel costs between Kerbala and the border,
and this created many problems for us and the pilgrims," said
Iraqi driver Zaid Raheem. "Because of that we decided not to
receive the Iranian currency any more."
(Additional reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Andrew
Torchia)