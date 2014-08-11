* Egypt, Saudi see Islamist militancy as main threat
RIYADH, Aug 11 The leaders of the Arab world's
most populous state and its richest state met on Sunday to talk
over joint efforts to counter Islamist militancy across the
Middle East, including the turmoil now shaking Iraq.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt and Saudi Arabia's
King Abdullah are sworn enemies of the Muslim Brotherhood. They
see the recent success of militants in Iraq as a threat to their
stability and undermining security in the region.
Sisi's spokesman, Ehab Badawi, said the two leaders agreed
to work together promote the "true and moderate values of Islam
that reject extremism and terrorism".
"President Sisi and King Abdullah also reviewed the
development of the situation in Iraq in light of the expanding
of the circle of terrorism in the region," Badawi said,
according to Egypt's Middle East news agency.
"There is no doubt that the meeting between the leadership
of the two countries is important in light of the current
circumstance of the Arab and Muslim nation," Saudi Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said, according to state news
agency SPA.
"(There are) external wars, intervention from foreign
powers, internal sedition and disputes within the Arab nation at
a time when it is in utmost need for solidarity and to stand
together as one man to repel the enmities," he said.
The visit is Sisi's first since his election to the
presidency this year. The pair met on King Abdullah's plane in
Cairo in June, and Riyadh regards the former Egyptian army
leader as one of its closest regional allies.
Saudi Arabia, along with Gulf Arab allies Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates, have provided some $20 billion in aid
after Sisi ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last year
following mass protests against his one year in office.
King Abdullah has also called for a donor conference for
Egypt expected to take place either this year or early next year
to provide further support to the most populous country in the
Arab World.
Egypt has suffered a string of attacks by militants angry
over the army's ouster of Mursi and the crackdown on Islamists
in the country.
U.S.-allied Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter,
is also worried by the advance of the Islamic State, previously
known as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIL), while at
the same time it is unhappy with the policies of the Shi'ite-led
government of Nouri al-Maliki it sees as being too close to
arch-rival Iran.
GAZA WAR
Few details emerged from the late-night meeting at King
Abdullah's Palace in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. State
media from both countries said the talks included Egyptian
efforts to broker a ceasefire in a month-long fighting between
Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Both countries have been accused of dragging their feet in
efforts to end Israeli attacks, giving the Jewish state time to
destroy Hamas, the affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood that
controls the Gaza Strip. Both have denied the charge.
Saudi and Egyptian media made no reference to fresh
financial aid by the wealthy OPEC powerhouse or to the planned
donor conference.
But state news agency WAM of the United Arab emirates
reported that UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday night for talks with his Saudi
counterpart at the airport in Jeddah. It gave no further
details.
King Abdullah made a brief visit to Egypt in June while
flying back home from Morocco in a move that underscored the
strong support the ageing monarch was showing for the new
president.
