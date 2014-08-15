* Several EU states looking at sending weapons
BRUSSELS, Aug 15 The European Union gave a green
light on Friday to individual EU governments to supply arms and
ammunition to Iraqi Kurds battling Islamist militants, provided
they had the consent of authorities in Baghdad.
EU foreign ministers holding an emergency meeting in
Brussels on the Iraq and Ukraine crises welcomed the decision by
several EU governments to send weapons in response to an appeal
by Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani.
The United States is already supplying weapons to Peshmerga
fighters from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, who are
struggling to stem advances by militants from the Islamic State,
an al Qaeda offshoot.
France and the Czech Republic have said they will send
weapons to the Kurds. Britain and the Netherlands have said they
would consider doing so.
Some EU members such as Sweden and Austria said they would
not supply weapons, but the EU avoided a repetition of the
dispute that split the 28-nation bloc last year over whether to
arm Syrian rebels.
Some EU countries had been concerned that weapons sent to
the region could end up in the hands of Islamic State. They also
worry about whether EU states may legally send weapons directly
to the Iraqi Kurds or must go via the Baghdad government.
Ministers agreed that arms shipments to the Iraqi Kurds
"will be done according to the capabilities and national laws of
the member states and with the consent of the Iraqi national
authorities," they said in a statement.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Berlin
would go to the limits of what was "legally and politically
possible" for Germany in supplying military equipment. That
should be clearer after he visits Iraq's capital and Kurdish
region this weekend, he said.
U.S. REQUEST
U.S. and European officials said this week that the United
States was asking European countries to supply arms and
ammunition to Kurdish forces.
"The (Kurdish) forces generally have equipment from the Cold
War era, and if individual countries decide to deliver, we will
be looking to eastern European member states, especially
regarding ammunition and replenishing ammunition stockpiles
there," Steinmeier told reporters in Brussels.
The Czech Republic said on Friday it could start delivering
firearms and munitions to the Iraqi Kurds at the end of August.
Several eastern European countries produce variants of the
AK-47 assault rifle that are widely used by the Kurds.
"Some of the eastern European member states confirmed that
they had the necessary ammunition and that they were ready to
provide and deliver (that ammunition) with the help of countries
who could transport them, and I understand that the UK has been
already acting in that field," a senior EU official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said after the meeting.
The EU also said it would look at how to prevent Islamic
State militants, who have overrun some oilfields in Syria and
Iraq, from profiting from oil sales. Such sales appear to be one
of Islamic State's main sources of financing, the senior EU
official said.
"We need to get a better understanding of how this works and
how can we eventually try to prevent that from happening, maybe
not entirely but at least partially," he said.
One way to crack down on Islamic State's oil sales may be to
close a loophole the EU may have created in its own sanctions on
Syria.
The EU banned imports of Syrian oil in 2011 to intensify
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government over its
suppression of unrest. But in April 2013, it eased sanctions to
allow purchases of oil from the moderate opposition in Syria. EU
officials suspect Islamic State could now be exploiting that.
The EU ministers condemned atrocities and abuses of human
rights, particularly against religious minorities in Iraq and
Syria, and called for a swift investigation of what it said
could be crimes against humanity.
