UPDATE 8-Oil prices hit lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories
* Upcoming: U.S. EIA releases petroleum status report at 1430 GMT (Adds latest prices, quotes)
BAGHDAD Aug 7 A suicide bomber driving a car killed 14 people in a Shi'ite area of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.
The attack came while Islamic State Sunni militants pressed ahead with an offensive in northern Iraq which routed Kurdish forces and alarmed the Baghdad government and regional powers.
The group has previously claimed responsibility for bombings in Baghdad. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Upcoming: U.S. EIA releases petroleum status report at 1430 GMT (Adds latest prices, quotes)
DUBAI, March 22 Riyadh-based ACWA Power said it expects the first of four power generation companies owned by Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) will be offered to the market by the year-end, as the kingdom presses ahead with its overhaul of the state sector.
* Europe shares hit two-week low, Asia biggest fall since Dec 15