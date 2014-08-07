BAGHDAD Aug 7 A suicide bomber driving a car killed 14 people in a Shi'ite area of Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said.

The attack came while Islamic State Sunni militants pressed ahead with an offensive in northern Iraq which routed Kurdish forces and alarmed the Baghdad government and regional powers.

The group has previously claimed responsibility for bombings in Baghdad. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)