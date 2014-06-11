UPDATE 5-Somali pirates hijack first commercial ship since 2012
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
BAGHDAD, June 11 Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq's second biggest city of Mosul this week have advanced into the oil refinery town of Baiji, setting the court house and police station on fire, security sources said on Wednesday.
The refinery is protected by around 250 guards, and security sources said the militants had sent a delegation of local tribal sheikhs to convince them to withdraw.
The sources said the guards agreed to pull out on condition they were transferred safely to another town.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman)
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with analyst comment, details of ship, adds graphic)
KANDAL, Cambodia, March 14 New Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha began a pre-election tour to rally support on Tuesday after his veteran predecessor resigned in fear that his party could be dissolved by the state.
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.