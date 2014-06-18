UPDATE 5-Oil advances on talk of extension to OPEC cuts, inventories weigh
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Adds Commerzbank comment, updates prices)
BAGHDAD, June 18 Sunni militants have taken control of most of Iraq's largest oil refinery, located in Baiji in northern Iraq, an official at the refinery said on Wednesday.
"The militants have managed to break in to the refinery. Now they are in control of the production units, administration building and four watch towers. This is 75 percent of the refinery," an official speaking from inside the refinery said.
He says clashes continue near the main control room with security forces. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Toby Chopra)
DAR ES SALAAM, March 21 Symbion Power is seeking $561 million from Tanzania's state power supplier TANESCO via international mediation, accusing it of breach of contract, the U.S. firm said on Tuesday.
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate