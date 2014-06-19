BAGHDAD, June 19 The last of the trapped workers
in Iraq's Baiji refinery were freed during a brief truce in the
fighting between the Iraqi military and Sunni militants for
control of the strategic facility, according to one of the
workers who was released
There had been 15,800 workers at the refinery and 100
foreign experts, most of whom had left by Tuesday when the plant
was shut down by the government in anticipation of the attack.
The workers were escorted out according to an arrangement
brokered by local sheiks for the employees to be taken out on
buses, the released worker said.
The Sunni militants, led by the Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant, attacked Baiji early Wednesday morning. Fighting has
raged since as Sunni fighters poured into the compound and the
Iraqi military fought back, according to the eye witness.
(Reporting By Ned Parker; Editing by Toby Chopra)