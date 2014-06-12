WASHINGTON, June 12 Vice President Joe Biden told Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Thursday that the United States is prepared to intensify and accelerate security support and cooperation with Iraq, the White House said.

Biden, in a phone call to Maliki, expressed U.S. solidarity with Iraq in its fight against insurgents who have made gains against Iraqi forces in northern Iraq.

