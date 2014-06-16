LONDON, June 16 Britain has held talks with Iran
over how the Middle East region should offer support to Iraq
following the seizure of several towns in northern Iraq by Sunni
Islamist insurgents, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman
said on Monday.
Ahead of a statement to parliament by British Foreign
secretary William Hague on Monday, the spokesman said Hague had
spoken with his Iranian counterpart over the weekend to discuss
the situation in Iraq and a range of other issues.
"Is there a role in the region supporting the Iraqi
government in trying, as much as possible, to take a broad based
and inclusive approach going forward, and avoiding some of the
risks of a sectarian approach...? Yes," Cameron's spokesman told
reporters.
The United States is considering ending hostility with Iran,
dating back to 1979, by entering into talks with Tehran on how
to support the Iraqi government.
Britain has stressed it is not seeking military involvement
in Iraq, a country it helped the United States to invade in
2003, but has offered humanitarian support and to provide
counter-terrorism advice to Iraqi authorities if needed.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)