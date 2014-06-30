Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume "very shortly" -Egyptian official
CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
BAGHDAD, June 30 Militant group Islamic State's declaration of a caliphate in lands seized this month across Iraq and Syria is a message that the group has become a threat to all countries, Iraqi army spokesman Qassim Atta told Reuters on Monday.
"This declaration is a message by Islamic State not only to Iraq or Syria but to the region and the world. The message is that Islamic State has become a threat to all countries," he said.
"I believe all the countries, once they read the declaration will change their attitudes because it orders everybody to be loyal to it," he said. (Reporting by Isra' al-Rubei'i; Editing by Alison Williams)
CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
WARSAW, March 15 Poland, which produces most of its electricity from coal, aims to work out a plan for how to finance the construction of its first nuclear power plant by the end of June, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.