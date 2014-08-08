Arbil, Iraq Aug 8 Fuad Hussein, the chief of staff of the president of the Kurdistan region, confirmed on Friday that Islamic State militants had seized control of Iraq's biggest dam in their latest offensive in the north of the country.

Control of Mosul dam could give the Sunni Islamists the ability to flood cities and cut off vital water and electricity supplies. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Roche)