DUBAI, June 18 The United Arab Emirates
announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador to
Baghdad for consultations, saying it was worried that the Iraqi
government's "sectarian" policies could heighten political
tensions and worsen security there.
In a statement carried on the official WAM news agency, the
foreign ministry added that the UAE, a close ally of Saudi
Arabia, opposed any interference in Iraq's affairs and sought
the creation of a national unity government there.
