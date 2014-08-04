* Islamic State seizes oilfields
* Kurds vow fightback after surprise rout
* Major Kurdish oilfields far from IS advance
By David Sheppard
LONDON, Aug 4 Energy shares focused on Iraqi
Kurdistan fell sharply on Monday after the Islamic State's
seizure of oilfields and towns in northern Iraq raised fears
over the autonomous region's ability to defend its territory
against Sunni militants.
Shares in Norway-listed DNO International and
London-listed Genel Energy Plc fell 9 percent and 6
percent respectively in early trading, while Gulf Keystone
Petroleum International fell 3 percent.
The Islamic State's seizure of the Ain Zalah oilfield and
three Kurdish-controlled towns on Sunday was the first major
defeat for the Kurds' peshmerga forces since the Sunni-led
insurgency first captured swathes of northern Iraq in June.
While the Ain Zalah field is far from Iraqi Kurdistan's
largest oilfields, the routing of peshmerga forces - who have a
reputation for being formidable fighters - reverberated with
investors.
"While my assessment of the threat to Kurdish oil production
isn't greatly altered," said Richard Mallinson at Energy Aspects
in London, "this is a reminder that the Kurdish region shares a
long and dangerous border with the militants now."
The Ain Zalah oilfield, which was run by Baghdad's
state-backed North Oil Company, was producing 20,000 barrels per
day before Sunday, industry sources said, about two-thirds of
its capacity. The Islamic State also seized the Batma field that
was under development.
In total they now control five Iraqi fields that have helped
fund their stated goal of establishing a caliphate across
western Iraq and Syria.
European-listed energy producers and U.S. majors such as
Exxon Mobil Corp dominate oil development in Iraqi
Kurdistan, which has been a self-ruling region of relative
stability since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.
While Baghdad has opposed Kurdish control of energy
resources and has disputed its right to sell crude, companies
have pushed ahead in tapping what is believed to be one of the
last major onshore conventional oil patches.
On Monday senior officials in the KRG announced a major
counter-offensive against the fighters of the Islamic State,
saying its forces had been overstretched in defending the
region but were ready to hit back.
Sunday's advance by the Islamic State group saw them take
control of Iraq's biggest dam and three towns not far from the
Syrian border to the west of Mosul.
The vast majority of Iraqi Kurdistan's major oilfields are
far to the east of Mosul and are expected to be more heavily
defended than outlying villages, analysts said.
At 1330 GMT, shares in Genel, Gulf Keystone and DNO were all
down by between 3 and 5 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent
rise in the broad European oil and gas sector.
TERRITORY AND OILFIELDS
The Kurdistan Regional Government has expanded the territory
it controls by more than a third since the Sunni militants of
the Islamic State - then known as the Islamic State in Syria and
the Levant - routed Iraqi troops in Mosul on June 10.
Relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad have
deteriorated during the recent crisis, with disputes over oil
sales stoking anger on both sides.
The Kurds, who aim to increase oil exports to 1 million
barrels per day by the end of next year, from less than 125,000
bpd currently, saw a U.S. court order the seizure of one of its
tankers last week following a request from Baghdad.
But in a possible signal of greater cooperation between the
Kurds and Baghdad after the weekend advance of the Islamic
State, Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Monday ordered
the air force to support Kurdish forces, state television
reported.
Oil flowing on Iraqi Kurdistan's own oil pipeline to
Turkey's port of Ceyhan also resumed on Sunday to 75,000 bpd,
Turkish energy officials said. It was halted late last month
because the storage tanks were full.
The officials also said a sixth tanker carrying 260,000
barrels of Iraqi Kurdish oil had left the Mediterranean port of
Ceyhan after the completion of loading on Sunday.
