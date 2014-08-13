* EU calls emergency meeting on Iraq and Ukraine
* Ministers will discuss Iraqi Kurds' appeal for arms
* Some fear arms will fall into hands of Islamic State
(Recasts with debate on oil sanctions)
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Aug 13 The European Union is looking
into how it could tighten sanctions to stop Islamic State
militants from selling oil from fields they have overrun in
Syria, a European diplomat said on Wednesday.
The issue could come up at an emergency meeting of EU
foreign ministers called for Friday to discuss the humanitarian
and security crisis in Iraq, where Islamic State fighters have
made startling gains.
Islamic State is selling crude oil and gasoline to finance
their newly declared "caliphate" after seizing oil fields in
both Iraq and Syria.
The EU banned imports of Syrian oil in 2011 to intensify
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government over its
suppression of unrest. But in April 2013, it eased sanctions to
allow purchases of oil from the moderate opposition in Syria.
EU experts are looking into whether the EU sanctions now
need to be tightened up to make it harder for Islamic State
fighters to sell oil from Syria, said the European diplomat,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We are looking into this at the moment, from a legal point
of view, how this can be done," he said.
After pressure from EU members including current EU
president Italy and France, the bloc's foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton called the extraordinary foreign ministers'
meeting for Friday to discuss the conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine
as well as Gaza and Libya.
Italy's Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said the meeting
must produce not just a declaration of shared principle on the
crises but "a decision on a strong and co-ordinated course of
action".
ARMS SHIPMENTS
Ministers will debate how far they can go in supporting
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani, who has appealed for
weapons to help the Kurds fight the militants.
Specifically, they will discuss whether EU governments may
send weapons directly to Iraqi Kurds fighting Islamic State
militants or must go through the central government in Baghdad.
Decisions on whether to supply weapons are for individual EU
governments to make though they must respect EU guidelines.
However, the EU would like to reach a common stance on
supplying weapons to the Iraqi Kurds.
Agreement on the subject proved difficult at a meeting of EU
ambassadors on Tuesday. Sweden, which does not allow arms
shipments to conflict areas, opposed the move, diplomats said.
Some EU governments are concerned that weapons they provided
could fall into the hands of Islamic State.
A tortuously-worded compromise hammered out on Tuesday said
EU governments could send weapons to the Iraqi Kurds provided
they coordinated closely with the Baghdad government and
respected the EU's code of conduct on arms exports.
The code of conduct says EU governments will not allow
exports that would prolong armed conflicts and must consider the
risk that arms could be diverted to terrorist groups.
Several European countries announced on Wednesday plans to
send arms or ammunition: France will supply arms "in the coming
hours" in response to a request from Iraq's Kurdish leadership,
President Francois Hollande's office said.
An obstacle to EU unity on the issue is that the 28-nation
bloc has a longstanding arms embargo on Iraq. The only
exemptions are for weapons needed by the Iraqi government or by
coalition forces that operated there after the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion.
EU governments may have to agree to alter the legal text of
its arms embargo to permit them to supply the Iraqi Kurds
directly.
The United States, which has launched air strikes to try to
stem Islamic State's advance, is directly supplying weapons to
Iraqi Kurdish fighters.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin, Anna
Ringstrom in Stockholm and Gavin Jones in Rome; editing by
Andrew Roche)