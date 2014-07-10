UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BAGHDAD, July 10 Authorities in Baghdad have halted cargo flights to the Kurdish cities of Arbil and Sulaimaniya, the top aviation official said on Thursday, in an escalating row between the Shi'ite-led central government and Kurdish leaders.
"At present we stopped the shipment of cargo to both Arbil and Sulaimaniya until further notice," the head of Iraq's civil aviation authority Nasser Bandar told Reuters. He said passenger flights were unaffected. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders