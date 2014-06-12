PARIS, June 12 France said on Thursday world powers needed to act urgently to deal with the situation in Iraq as the advance by Islamist militants put the country's unity in doubt and posed a wider risk for the region.

"The advance of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seriously puts into danger the unity and sovereignty of Iraq and ... it poses a serious threat to the stability of the region," Fabius said in a statement of ISIL fighters. "The international community must imperatively deal with the situation." (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)