BAGHDAD Aug 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius urged Iraq's bickering leaders on Sunday to form an inclusive government capable of countering Islamic State militants advancing through the north of the country.

"Iraq is in need of a wide unity government, and all Iraqis should feel that they are represented in this government, and all Iraqis should feel they are represented to take part in this battle against terrorism," Fabius told a news conference with his Iraqi counerpart in Baghdad. (Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)