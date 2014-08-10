BAGHDAD Aug 10 French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius urged Iraq's bickering leaders on Sunday to form an
inclusive government capable of countering Islamic State
militants advancing through the north of the country.
"Iraq is in need of a wide unity government, and all Iraqis
should feel that they are represented in this government, and
all Iraqis should feel they are represented to take part in this
battle against terrorism," Fabius told a news conference with
his Iraqi counerpart in Baghdad.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing
by Catherine Evans)