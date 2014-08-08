LONDON Aug 8 Oil producer Genel Energy has started evacuating non-essential staff from its sites in Iraqi Kurdistan that are not producing oil, but its Taq Taq and Tawke oilfields continue producing, the company said.

"We are taking the prudent and precautionary step of withdrawing non-essential personnel from our non-producing assets in the region," Genel said in a statement.

Production from its Taq Taq and Tawke oilfields averaged 230,000 barrels per day of oil this week, it added.

