BERLIN Aug 20 Germany is prepared to send arms to Kurdish security forces in northern Iraq fighting Islamic State militants, Germany's foreign and defence ministers said on Wednesday.

Military equipment such as helmets and security vests would be sent immediately, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, adding that Berlin had agreed also to send weapons.

"We can imagine providing further equipment, including weapons. Great Britain, Italy and France have decided to send such goods and we are prepared to do so too," he told reporters.

"All these goods serve the purpose of helping put Kurdish security forces in a position where they can withstand ISIS attacks," he added. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)