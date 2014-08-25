BERLIN Aug 25 Germany has no diplomatic
contacts with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
and no plans to rekindle ties because of the threat posed by the
militant group Islamic State (IS), a spokesman for the German
foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The regime of President Assad has committed unbelievable
injustice in every form during the civil war that has been
raging for 3-1/2 years. Nearly 200,000 people have died," the
spokesman Martin Schaefer told a government news conference.
"To be honest it is very difficult to imagine that all this
can be ignored in the name of Realpolitik, that one says, now we
have ISIS, which is worse than Assad, so now we have to get into
bed with the one that isn't quite so bad," he added.
"This is too simple. I am not aware of any thoughts or
deliberations, whether in the fight against ISIS or otherwise,
about working with the regime of President Assad," Schaefer
said. "I am not aware of any political or diplomatic contacts
between Germany and the Syrian government."
(Writing by Noah Barkin)