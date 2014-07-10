VIENNA, July 10 The U.N. nuclear agency said on
Thursday it believed materials that Iraq said had been seized by
insurgents were "low grade" and did not pose a significant
security risk.
Iraq told the United Nations in a July 8 letter that
"terrorist groups" had seized nuclear materials used for
scientific research at a university in the country's north.
The International Atomic Energy Agency "is aware of the
notification from Iraq and is in contact to seek further
details," IAEA spokeswoman Gill Tudor said in an e-mail.
"On the basis of the initial information we believe the
material involved is low-grade and would not present a
significant safety, security or nuclear proliferation risk."
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, editing by John Stonestreet)