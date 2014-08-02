BAGHDAD Aug 2 Islamic State militants fought
Kurdish forces on Saturday for the northern Iraqi town of Zumar
located near an oil field and the Syrian border amid conflicting
reports of who was in control.
Jabbar Yawar, secretary general of the Kurdish peshmerga
fighters, said his forces controlled Zumar and reinforcements
were on the way.
But four residents in different parts of the town said by
telephone that Islamic State fighters were in control.
"Many Islamic State vehicles are wandering the town of Zumar
and I can also see the flags on top of buildings," said one
resident.
The group formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant staged a lighting advance through northern Iraq in
June, seizing large swathes of land in the biggest challenge to
the government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
Control of Zumar by Islamic State fighters would give them
access to the small Ain Zalah oil field and a nearby refinery.
The insurgents have already seized four oil fields, which help
fund their operations.
A Kurdish police official in Zumar said Islamic State
fighters in pickup trucks mounted with weapons attacked the town
from three directions early on Saturday. There were no immediate
details of casualties.
Islamic State's offensive has whipped up sectarian tensions
and threatened to dismember Iraq. The sectarian conflict poses
the gravest danger to the OPEC member's stability since the 2003
fall of Saddam Hussein after a U.S.-led invasion.
Shi'ite militias and Kurdish fighters now rival the
U.S.-trained and funded Iraqi army in their ability to challenge
the insurgents.
Islamic State has declared a medieval-style caliphate
spanning parts of Iraq and Syria under its control, alarming
other Arab states who fear their advance will embolden militants
on their patch.
The Sunni insurgents have stalled their advance towards
Baghdad just before the town of Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north
of the capital.
(Reporting by Raheem Salman and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by
Michael Georgy; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)