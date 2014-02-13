* Town's besieged mayor says militants are from ISIL
* Deadline to resolve Falluja standoff expires on Friday
* Falluja tribes divided over government peace initiative
By Ahmed Rasheed and Ghazwan Hassan
BAGHDAD/TIKRIT, Iraq, Feb 13 Sunni Islamist
insurgents took over much of a northern Iraqi town on Thursday
and laid siege to its town hall, weeks after militants seized a
whole city from the country's Shi'ite-led government.
The mayor of Sulaiman Pek, trapped in the building,
identified the gunmen as members of the Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL), a Sunni group which was also involved in
the takeover of the city of Falluja.
Government troops and tanks are still surrounding Falluja in
Iraq's western province of Anbar, and have threatened to launch
a ground assault to retake it unless the militants lay down
their arms by Friday.
Militants including ISIL have been gaining ground in Iraq
over the past year, but the government's loss of control over
Falluja and now Sulaiman Pek marks a major escalation.
"We are still inside the government building in the town
centre, surrounded by the gunmen. They are attacking us with
rocket-propelled grenades and machineguns," mayor Talib Mohammed
said.
"They are from the Islamic State of Iraq: we know them from
the black flags they are flying ... We demand the government
intervene to help us."
Sunni Islamist insurgents have been regaining ground in Iraq
over the past year, particularly in the western province of
Anbar bordering Syria, where ISIL is also active.
Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (100 miles) north of Baghdad, is a
majority Sunni Arab town of around 25,000 people, with smaller
Turkoman and Kurdish communities.
"We woke up this morning to mosque loudspeakers announcing
that the Islamic State in Iraq and Levant is controlling the
town and demanding residents leave their houses," local official
Ahmed Aziz said.
"Most of the families are leaving the city fearing ...a
bloody battle."
DEADLINE IMMINENT
More than 300,000 people have already fled violence in Anbar
since militants seized Falluja on Jan. 1 after Iraqi security
forces cleared a site where Sunnis were protesting against
Shi'ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.
By the end of the month, more than 1,000 people had been
killed in attacks across the country, adding to intensifying
violence.
On Thursday, at least six people were killed when two bombs
exploded in the Shurja commercial district of Baghdad.
Maliki has appealed for international support and weapons to
fight al Qaeda, but critics say his own policies towards Iraq's
once-dominant Sunni community are at least partly to blame for
reviving an insurgency that had peaked in 2006-07.
Some tribes in Sunni-dominated Anbar support ISIL against
Maliki's Shi'ite-led government. Others deplore ISIL's violent
tactics and have joined forces with the army.
The deadline for a government peace initiative expires on
Friday.
"Everybody carrying arms against us after the deadline is
over will be considered an enemy, and we will keep chasing al
Qaeda terrorists in Falluja until we eliminate them all," Anbar
governor Ahmed Khalaf said in a statement.
Militants who have joined forces with ISIL will be offered
amnesty if they lay down their arms by Friday, the governor
said, promising to reward those who helped the government fight
militants with jobs.
A tribal fighter who prevented Iraqi troops from entering
Falluja said the government had failed to keep previous promises
to repay the tribes of Anbar for fighting al Qaeda in 2006-07.
"Why should we trust the governor? He's backed by Maliki and
we have a bitter history with this man," he said.
The governor also said legal proceedings and arrest warrants
issued against Sunni anti-government protesters would be dropped
unless they were implicated in "terrorist" activities.
Finally, the army, whose rank and file are drawn from Iraq's
Shi'ite majority and are deeply mistrusted in Sunni-dominated
Anbar, would withdraw, leaving the locally-recruited federal
police to re-impose law and order.
FAMILIES FLEE
Local officials say there is little if any chance the
initiative will succeed.
"We are still hoping for peace to prevail, but facts on the
ground say a military solution is closer," said the head of
Anbar provincial council Sabah Karhout.
The army has intensified shelling of Falluja in recent days,
and hospital officials said they had received six bodies on
Wednesday, including those of two boys.
"It's horrible here in Falluja. Thousands of families have
left. Innocent people get killed every day for nothing," said a
tribal leader who asked not to be named because he feared
reprisals from militants.
"Al Qaeda should leave us alone. This tragedy must stop
now."
Iraqi security officials said they were sealing off the city
to prevent militants from entering or leaving, and would give
passage only to families, fuel trucks and humanitarian aid.
"I am particularly concerned about the rapidly deteriorating
conditions in Falluja, where many residents are caught up in the
fighting," United Nations envoy to Iraq Nikolay Mladenov said in
a statement.
"I call on all sides to address the causes of violence
through dialogue and the political process and to help rebuild
Anbar."
