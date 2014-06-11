* Al Qaeda linked rebels overrun Tikrit
* Fighters also close in on Iraq's biggest oil refinery
* Fall of Mosul is blow to prime minister
* Half a million flee Mosul after ISIL moves in
(Adds more towns taken, White House comment)
By Ghazwan Hassan
TIKRIT, Iraq, June 11 Sunni rebels from an al
Qaeda splinter group overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit on
Wednesday and closed in on the biggest oil refinery in the
country, making further gains in their rapid military advance
against the Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
The threat to the Baiji refinery comes after militants from
the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) seized the
northern city of Mosul, advancing their aim of creating a Sunni
Caliphate straddling the border between Iraq and Syria.
The fall of Mosul, Iraq's second biggest city, is a blow to
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's attempts to defeat the
militants, who have seized territory in Iraq over the past year
following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
About 500,000 Iraqis have fled Mosul, home to 2 million
people, and the surrounding province, many seeking safety in the
autonomous Kurdistan region.
Having also taken two small towns north of Baghdad, Dhiluiya
and Yathrib, the insurgents are in control of between 10 and 15
pct of Iraqi territory, excluding Kurdistan, and have led many
Iraqis to fear they have the capital, Baghdad, in their sights.
Security sources said ISIL militants on Wednesday drove more
than 60 vehicles into Tikrit, the home town of former Iraqi
dictator Saddam Hussein, which lies about 100 miles (160 km)
north of Baghdad.
The militants occupied the provincial government
headquarters and raised the black flag of ISIL.
"Our forces were caught by surprise, they never expected
ISIL would use police and army Humvee vehicles, we mistook them
for government forces and it was too late to stop them," said a
police captain who fled from Tikrit to Samarra.
"We are fighting devils and not ordinary people".
Around 100 ISIL fighters held mass prayers in central Tikrit
after taking control.
Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari said Iraq's leaders must
unite to face a "mortal" threat. "There has to be a quick
response to what has happened," he said during a trip to Greece.
Zebari said Baghdad would work with forces from Kurdistan in
the north to drive the fighters out of Mosul after Iraqi
security forces there fled on Tuesday.
CONSPIRACY
Maliki described the fall of Mosul as a "conspiracy" and
said those who had abandoned their posts would be punished. He
also said Iraqis were volunteering in several provinces to join
army brigades to fight ISIL.
In a show of the militants' reach, a car bombing in a
crowded market in the town of Safwan, which sits on Iraq's
southernmost border with Kuwait, killed five people.
In a statement on its Twitter account, ISIL said it had
taken Mosul as part of a plan "to conquer the entire state and
cleanse it from the apostates", referring to the province of
Nineveh of which the city is the capital.
Militants executed 10 soldiers and policemen on Wednesday
near the town of Riyadh, 60 km (40 miles) southwest of Kirkuk,
after setting up a checkpoint on the road, police sources said,
while in Tikrit six police officers were executed.
In Mosul, 80 Turkish citizens were being held hostage by the
militants, the foreign ministry in Ankara said. Turkey
threatened to retaliate if any of the group, which included
special forces soldiers, diplomats and children, were harmed.
Ambassadors of the NATO defence alliance held an emergency
meeting in Brussels at Turkey's request and Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan held talks with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
about the developments.
ISIL, led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, broke with al Qaeda's
international leader, Osama bin Laden's former lieutenant Ayman
al-Zawahri, and has clashed with al Qaeda fighters in
Syria.
ISIL's advances show that Iraq's security forces - trained
and equipped by Washington at a cost of nearly $25 billion and
numbering more than a million - are outmatched against
insurgents who once took on the might of the United States.
Overnight on Tuesday, ISIL militants moved on Baiji, home to
Iraq's largest refinery, which can process 300,000 barrels per
day and supplies oil products to most of Iraq's provinces and as
well as Baghdad.
Security sources said the fighters drove into the town of
Baiji in armed vehicles, torching the court house and police
station before freeing prisoners.
The militants later withdrew into surrounding villages after
tribal leaders persuaded them not to take over the energy
installations in Baiji, local officials and residents said.
However, the violence in Iraq prompted fears about the
outlook for oil supplies, with futures prices in New York pushed
higher towards $110 a barrel.
DOMINANT PLAYER
ISIL has become a dominant player in Iraq and Syria, where
it has seized a string of cities over the past year, often
fighting other Sunni groups.
The United States expressed concern about the deteriorating
security situation in Iraq and pledged "any appropriate
assistance" to help the Iraqi government.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Air
Force One: "There's no doubt that the situation has deteriorated
over the last 24 hours.
"The deterioration of security is rapidly becoming a
humanitarian issue and requires a coordinated response by Iraqi
leaders across the country to halt the advances that the ISIL
has made and regain control of territory currently in ISIL's
hands," he added.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
the United States believed that the Baiji refinery remained
under control of the Iraqi government.
ISIL control in the Sunni Anbar province as well as around
Mosul would help the Islamist group consolidate its grip along
the frontier with Syria, where it is fighting President Bashar
al-Assad, an ally of Shi'ite Iran.
Members of Iraq's Shi'ite majority have also been crossing
the border to fight in Syria alongside Assad's forces.
In Sadr city, a Shi'ite slum in Baghdad, men were
stockpiling weapons in anticipation of a battle against ISIL.
"The army has proven to be a big failure. People have begun
to depend on themselves because ISIL may enter Baghdad any
minute," said Muhannad al-Darraji from Sadr City.
At about the same time, a suicide bomber blew himself up in
Sadr City, killing at least 38 people. A further 18 people were
killed when a car bomb exploded near the northern Kadhimiya
district, where there is a Shi'ite shrine.
DISPLACEMENT
The governor of Mosul blamed Maliki for failing to act upon
his warnings about the threat of ISIL.
"The entry of ISIL to Mosul was through the desert from
Syria," Atheel al-Nujaifi said. "There are camps in the desert
and we have repeatedly asked the government to bomb these camps
instead of luring ISIL into the cities to fight it."
At a checkpoint on the road between Mosul and Arbil,
residents who fled with little more than the clothes on their
backs were stunned by the turn of events.
A 40-year-old man who fled the city with his family said:
"We are frightened because we don't know who they are. They call
themselves revolutionaries. They told us not to be scared and
that they came to liberate and free us from oppression."
(Additional reporting by Raheem Salman, Ahmed Rasheed and Isra
al-Rubei'i in Baghdad, Steve Holland on Air Force One; Writing
by Isabel Coles; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Giles Elgood)