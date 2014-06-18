(Adds comment from White House, U.S. officials)
* Iraq minister asks U.S. for air support
* Baghdad wants drone strikes, surveillance -U.S. officials
* Rebels control most of Baiji refinery
* Sunni fighters have seized major cities
* Fighting threatens to spill over borders
By Ghazwan Hassan and Phil Stewart
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON, June 18 Iraq has asked the
United States for air support in countering Sunni rebels, the
top U.S. general said on Wednesday, after the militants seized
major cities in a lightning advance that has routed the
Shi'ite-led government's army.
However, General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the U.S.
military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave no direct reply when
asked at a Congressional hearing whether Washington would agree
to the request.
Baghdad said it wanted U.S. air strikes as the insurgents,
led by fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
(ISIL), battled their way into the biggest oil refinery in Iraq
and the president of neighbouring Iran raised the prospect of
intervening in a sectarian war that threatens to sweep across
Middle East frontiers.
"We have a request from the Iraqi government for air power,"
Dempsey told a Senate hearing in Washington. Asked whether the
United States should honour that request, he said: "It is in our
national security interest to counter ISIL wherever we find
them."
In the Saudi city of Jeddah, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar
Zebari said Baghdad had asked for air strikes "to break the
morale" of ISIL.
While Iraq's ally, Shi'ite Muslim power Iran, had so far not
intervened to help the Baghdad government, "everything is
possible", he told reporters after a meeting of Arab foreign
ministers.
The White House has said President Barack Obama has not yet
decided what action, if any, to take following the rebel
onslaught, and was due to discuss the options with leaders of
Congress later on Wednesday.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
Iraqi request had included drone strikes and increased
surveillance by U.S. drones, which have been flying over Iraq
for some time.
However, any air targets would be hard to identify because
the militants did not have traditional supply lines or major
physical infrastructure and mingled with civilians.
REFINERY BATTLE
Sunni fighters were in control of three quarters of the
territory of the Baiji refinery north of Baghdad, an official
said there, after a morning of heavy fighting at gates defended
by elite troops who have been under siege for a week.
ISIL aims to build a Sunni caliphate ruled on mediaeval
precepts, but the rebels also include a broad spectrum of more
moderate Sunnis furious at what they see as oppression by
Baghdad.
Some international oil companies have pulled out foreign
workers. The head of Iraq's southern oil company, Dhiya Jaffar,
said Exxon Mobil had conducted a major evacuation and BP
had pulled out 20 percent of its staff. He criticised the
moves, as the areas where oil is produced for export are mainly
in the Shi'ite south and far from the fighting.
Washington and other Western capitals are trying to save
Iraq as a united country by leaning hard on Shi'ite Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki to reach out to Sunnis. Maliki met Sunni
and Kurdish political opponents overnight, concluding with a
frosty, carefully staged joint appearance at which an appeal for
national unity was read out.
In a televised address on Wednesday Maliki appealed to
tribes to renounce "those who are killers and criminals who
represent foreign agendas".
But so far Maliki's government has relied almost entirely on
his fellow Shi'ites for support, with officials denouncing Sunni
political leaders as traitors. Shi'ite militia - many believed
to be funded and backed by Iran - have mobilised to halt the
Sunni advance, as Baghdad's million-strong army, built by the
United States at a cost of $25 billion, crumbles.
Maliki announced on Wednesday that 59 officers would be
brought to court for fleeing their posts last week as the
insurgents seized Mosul, northern Iraq's biggest city.
HOLY SHRINES
Like the civil war in Syria next door, the new fighting
threatens to draw in regional neighbours, mustering along
sectarian lines in what fighters on both sides depict as an
existential struggle for survival based on a religious rift
dating to the 7th century.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made the clearest
declaration yet that the Middle East's main Shi'ite power, which
fought a war against Iraq that killed a million people in the
1980s, was prepared to intervene to protect Iraq's great shrines
of Shi'ite imams, visited by millions of pilgrims each year.
"Regarding the holy Shi'a shrines in Karbala, Najaf,
Kadhimiya and Samarra, we announce to the killers and terrorists
that the great Iranian nation will not hesitate to protect holy
shrines," Rouhani said in an address to a crowd on live TV.
He said many people had signed up to go to Iraq to fight,
although he also said Iraqis of all sects were prepared to
defend themselves: "Thanks be to God, I will tell the dear
people of Iran that veterans and various forces - Sunnis, Shias
and Kurds all over Iraq - are ready for sacrifice."
Iraqi troops are holding off Sunni fighters outside Samarra
north of Baghdad, site of one of the main Shi'ite shrines. The
fighters have vowed to carry their offensive south to Najaf and
Kerbala, seats of Shi'ite Islam since the Middle Ages.
Saudi Arabia, the region's main Sunni power, said Iraq was
hurtling towards civil war. Foreign Minister Prince Saud
al-Faisal, in words clearly aimed at Iran and at Baghdad's
Shi'ite rulers, deplored the prospect of "foreign intervention"
and said governments need to meet "legitimate demands of the
people".
Maliki's government has accused Saudi Arabia of promoting
"genocide" by backing Sunni militants. Riyadh supports Sunni
fighters in Syria but denies aiding ISIL.
The Baiji refinery is the fighters' immediate goal, the
biggest source of fuel for domestic consumption in Iraq, which
would give them a grip on energy supply in the north where the
population has complained of fuel shortages.
The refinery was shut on Tuesday and foreign workers flown
out by helicopter.
"The militants have managed to break into the refinery. Now
they are in control of the production units, administration
building and four watch towers. This is 75 percent of the
refinery," an official speaking from inside the facility said.
The government denied the refinery had fallen.
Counter-terrorism spokesman Sabah Nouri insisted forces were
still in control and had killed 50 to 60 fighters and burned six
or seven insurgent vehicles after being attacked from three
directions.
Oil prices rose on news the refinery was partly in rebel
hands.
FROSTY MEETING
Last week's sudden advance by ISIL - a group that declares
all Shi'ites to be heretics deserving death and has proudly
distributed footage of its fighters gunning down prisoners lying
prone in mass graves - is a test for Obama, who pulled U.S.
troops out of Iraq in 2011.
Obama has ruled out sending back ground troops and U.S.
officials have even spoken of cooperating with Tehran against
the mutual enemy. However, the White House said more talks with
Iran about dealing with the crisis in Iraq, which have taken
place on the sidelines of meetings on Tehran's nuclear
programme, are unlikely for the time being.
U.S. and other international officials insist Maliki must do
more to address the widespread sense of political exclusion
among Sunnis, the minority that ran Iraq until U.S. troops
deposed dictator Saddam Hussein after the 2003 invasion.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he did not back
sending U.S. troops into the conflict in Iraq, which he
described as a "civil war".
Reid and three other congressional leaders - Senate
Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi -
are meeting Obama later on Wednesday.
Western countries fear an ISIL-controlled mini-state in
Syria and Iraq could become a haven for militants who could then
stage attacks around the globe.
In a rerun of previous failed efforts at bridging sectarian
and ethnic divisions, Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish leaders met
late on Tuesday behind closed doors. They later stood before
cameras as Ibrahim al-Jaafari, a Shi'ite politician who held the
post of prime minister before Maliki, read a statement.
"No terrorist powers represent any sect or religion,"
Jaafari said in the address, which included a broad promise of
"reviewing the previous course" of Iraqi politics. Afterwards,
most of the leaders, including Maliki and Usama al-Nujaifi, the
leading Sunni present, walked away from each other in silence.
Though the joint statement said only those directly employed
by the Iraqi state should bear arms, thousands of Shi'ite
militiamen have been mobilised to defend Baghdad.
With battles now raging just an hour's drive north of the
capital, Baghdad is on edge. The city of 7 million people saw
fierce sectarian street fighting from 2006-2007 and is still
divided into Sunni and Shi'ite districts, some protected by
razor wire and concrete blast walls.
(Addtional reporting by Ghazwan Hassan, Ahmed Rasheed, Ned
Parker, Oliver Holmes, Mark Hosenball, Amena Bakr and Yara
Bayoumi; Writing by Giles Elgood and David Stamp; Editing by
Will Waterman and Robin Pomeroy)