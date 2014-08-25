BAGHDAD Aug 25 Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Haider al-Abadi said on Monday that talks on forming a new government were constructive and predicted a "clear vision" on a unified administration would emerge within the next two days, state television reported.

Abadi is tasked with forming a power-sharing government that can ease sectarian tensions and counter Islamic State militants who pose the biggest security threat to Iraq since a U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy, editing by John Stonestreet)