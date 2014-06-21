* First official border gate in Iraq controlled by militants
By Kamal Namaa
ANBAR, Iraq June 21 Sunni fighters seized a
border post on the Iraq-Syria frontier on Saturday, smashing a
line drawn in 1932 by colonial powers and linking hundreds of
miles of land they control to create an Islamic Caliphate from
the Mediterranean Sea to Iran.
The militants, led by the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL), first moved into the nearby town of al-Qaim on
Friday, pushing out security forces, the sources said.
Once border guards heard that al-Qaim had fallen, they left
their posts and militants moved in, the sources said.
Sameer al-Shwiali, media adviser to the commander of Iraq's
anti-terrorist squad, told Reuters that the Iraqi army was still
in control of al-Qaim.
Al-Qaim and its neighbouring Syrian counterpart Albukamal
are on a strategic supply route. A three-year civil war in Syria
has left most of eastern Syria in the hands of Sunni militants,
including the Albukamal-Qaim crossing.
With stunning speed, ISIL, an offshoot of al Qaeda, has
captured swathes of territory in northwest and central Iraq,
including the second city, Mosul. They have seized large amounts
of weaponry from the fleeing Iraqi army and looted banks.
The fighting has divided Iraq along sectarian lines. The
Kurds have expanded their zone in the northeast to include the
oil city of Kirkuk, which they regard as part of Kurdistan,
while Sunnis have taken ground in the west.
The Shi'ite-led government has mobilised militia to send
volunteers to the front lines.
President Barack Obama has offered up to 300 U.S. special
forces advisers to help the Iraqi government recapture territory
seized by ISIL and other Sunni armed groups across northern and
western Iraq.
But he has held off granting a request for air strikes to
protect the government and renewed a call for Iraq's
long-serving Shi'ite prime minister, Nuri al-Maliki, to do more
to overcome sectarian divisions that have fuelled resentment
among the Sunni minority.
In Baghdad's Shi'ite slum of Sadr City, thousands of
fighters wearing military fatigues marched through the streets.
They carried rocket-propelled grenades, semi-automatic
rifles and trucks had mounted long-range rockets, including the
new 3-metre "Muqtada 1" missile, named after Shi'ite cleric
Muqtada Sadr, who has tens of thousands of followers.
Sadr has yet to throw his fighters into the recent wave of
fighting but has criticised Maliki for mishandling the crisis.
"These brigades are sending a message of peace. They are the
brigades of peace. They are ready to sacrifice their souls and
blood for the sake of defending Iraq and its generous people," a
man on a podium said as the troops marched by.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad; Writing by
Oliver Holmes; Editing by Jon Boyle)