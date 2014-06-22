Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
ANBAR, Iraq, June 22 Sunni insurgents led by al Qaeda splinter group the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) captured three towns in Iraq's western Anbar province on Sunday, witnesses and security sources said.
"Army troops withdrew from Rawa, Ana and Rutba this morning and ISIL moved quickly to completely control these towns," a military intelligence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The office for the prime minister's military command said it had no immediate comment and would be giving an update on events in a press conference later on Sunday. (Reporting by Kamal Namaa and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Nick Macfie)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.