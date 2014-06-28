(Adds U.S. military chief comments, details of armed flights in
paragraphs 27-28)
* Sistani calls for new premier, president, parliament
speaker by Tuesday
* Western diplomat says likely Maliki will be replaced
* Three top jobs to be divided among Shi'ites, Sunnis and
Kurds
* Maliki accuses foes of interfering with political process
By Raheem Salman and Ned Parker
BAGHDAD, June 27 The most influential Shi'ite
cleric in Iraq called on the country's leaders on Friday to
choose a prime minister within the next four days, a dramatic
political intervention that could hasten the end of Nuri
al-Maliki's eight year rule.
Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who commands unswerving loyalty
from many Shi'ites in Iraq and beyond, said political blocs
should agree on the next premier, parliament speaker and
president before a newly elected legislature meets on Tuesday.
Sistani's intervention makes it difficult for Maliki to stay
on as caretaker leader as he has since a parliamentary election
in April. That means he must either build a coalition to confirm
himself in power for a third term or step aside.
Sistani's message was delivered after a meeting of Shi'ite
factions including Maliki's State of Law coalition failed to
agree on a consensus candidate for prime minister.
The United States and other countries are pushing for a new,
inclusive government to be formed as quickly as possible to
counter the insurgency led by an offshoot of al Qaeda, the
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.
The embattled Maliki accused his political foes of trying to
prevent parliament from meeting on time and stirring up violence
to interfere with the political process.
"They worked to postpone the elections... and now they are
working to postpone the first session of the council of
representatives... but if they are not able to pressure us to
postpone, they will go for inciting security incidents in
Baghdad," he said during a televised meeting with commanders.
Over the past fortnight, militants have overrun most
majority Sunni areas in northern and western Iraq with little
resistance, advancing to within an hour's drive of Baghdad.
Iraq's million-strong army, trained and equipped by the
United States at a cost of some $25 billion, largely evaporated
in the north after the militants launched their assault with the
capture of Mosul on June 10.
Thousands of Shi'ite volunteers have responded to an earlier
call by Sistani for all Iraqis to rally behind the military to
defeat the insurgents.
Under Iraq's governing system put in place after the fall of
Saddam Hussein, the prime minister has always been a Shi'ite,
the largely ceremonial president a Kurd and the speaker of
parliament a Sunni. Negotiations over the positions have often
been drawn out: after the last election in 2010 it took nearly
10 months for Maliki to build a coalition to stay in office.
Divvying up the three posts in the four days before
parliament meets, as sought by Sistani, would require leaders
from each of Iraq's three main ethnic and sectarian groups to
commit to the political process and swiftly resolve their most
pressing political problems, above all the fate of Maliki.
"What is required of the political blocs is to agree on the
three (posts) within the remaining days to this date," Sistani's
representative said in a sermon on Friday, referring to
Tuesday's constitutional deadline for parliament to meet.
Maliki, whose Shi'ite-led State of Law coalition won the
most seats in the April election, was positioning himself for a
third term before the ISIL onslaught began. His closest allies
say he still aims to stay, but senior State of Law figures have
said he could be replaced with a less polarising figure.
Sunnis accuse Maliki of excluding them from power and
repressing their sect, driving armed tribal groups to back the
insurgency led by ISIL. The president of Iraq's Kurdistan region
has also said Maliki should go.
A Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity,
predicted that Maliki was now done.
"It looks like the debate is whether it is going to be Tareq
Najem from inside State of Law or someone from outside Maliki's
alliance," the diplomat said, referring to Maliki's one-time
chief of staff and a senior member of his Dawa party.
"It is generally understood it will not be Maliki," the
diplomat said. "Security was his big thing, and he failed."
Allies of Maliki said Sistani's call for a quick decision
was not aimed at sidelining the premier but at putting pressure
on all political parties not to draw out the process with
infighting as the country risks disintegration.
The Kurds have yet to agree on a candidate for president and
the Sunnis are divided among themselves over the speaker's post.
MASS EXECUTIONS
Iraqi helicopters fired on a university campus on Friday in
Tikrit, the hometown of former dictator Saddam Hussein and
second major city to fall to insurgents more than a fortnight
ago. Government commandos launched an airborne assault on the
campus on Thursday, a rare push back into rebel-held territory.
"My family and I left early this morning. We could hear
gunfire, and helicopters are striking the area," said Farhan
Ibrahim Tamimi, a professor at the university who fled Tikrit
for a nearby town.
Helicopters also fired on the emergency department of the
hospital, a doctor said later. There was no word on casualties.
ISIL fighters' dramatic advance after capturing the main
northern city of Mosul on June 10 has placed Iraq's very
survival as a state in jeopardy, threatening to reignite the
wholesale sectarian slaughter that saw at least 100,000 Iraqis
killed during U.S. occupation from 2003-2011.
Most of the fighting has been north of Baghdad, but on
Friday, six mortar rounds were fired on the Shi'ite town of
Mahmoudiya, 30 km (19 miles) south of the capital, killing eight
people, security and medical sources said.
U.S. President Barack Obama has ruled out sending ground
troops back but has sent up to 300 advisers, mostly special
forces, to help the government fight the insurgents.
General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military officer, told
National Public Radio on Friday that "additional options" for
potential future U.S. military actions in Iraq included going
after "high value individuals who are the leadership of ISIL"
and working to protect Iraq's "critical infrastructure."
The Pentagon also said that some of the drones and manned
aircraft it was flying over Iraq were armed, but said the
flights were aimed at gathering intelligence and ensuring the
safety of U.S. personnel on the ground rather than conducting
air strikes.
ISIL fighters who aim to set up a caliphate on both sides of
the Syria-Iraq border consider all Shi'ites heretics deserving
death. They proudly boasted of executing scores of Shi'ite
government soldiers captured in Tikrit.
New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch said on
Friday that analysis of photographs and satellite imagery
indicated ISIL had killed as many as 190 men in at least two
locations over three days after they captured Tikrit. The death
toll may be much higher, but the difficulty of locating bodies
and getting to the area had prevented a full investigation, it
added.
However, there have also been accounts of government forces
killing large numbers of prisoners. Several police officials
told Reuters 69 prisoners had been killed on Monday while being
transported from a jail in Hilla south of Baghdad. Last week 52
prisoners were killed in a jail in Baquba to the north.
In both cases the official account was that prisoners died
in custody in the crossfire during insurgent attacks.
Amnesty International also said it had gathered evidence
pointing to a pattern of extrajudicial executions of detainees
carried out by government forces before withdrawing from cities,
including Tal Afar, west of Mosul, which militants now control.
Fighters from ISIL have been joined by other, less radical
groups who share their view that Sunnis have been persecuted
under Maliki. The onslaught has been halted outside the capital,
but militants have continued to advance and consolidate their
gains elsewhere, including the area around Mosul in northwestern
Iraq, which is home to many religious and ethnic minorities.
Militants took control of six villages populated by the
country's Shi'ite Shabak minority southeast of Mosul after
clashing with Kurdish "peshmerga" forces securing the area,
according to a lawmaker and community leader.
Up to 10,000 people have also fled from the predominantly
Christian communities of Qaraqosh, some 30 kilometres southeast
of Mosul, since Wednesday, fearful of becoming a target for
ISIL, the U.N. refugee agency said.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva and
Isra al-Rubei'i and Ned Parker in Baghdad and by Missy Ryan in
Washington; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Peter Graff and
Ken Wills)