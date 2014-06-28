(Adds fighting south of Baghdad)
* Iraqi army heads north to wrest back Saddam's hometown
* Shi'ite, Sunni parties huddle, eyeing Tuesday deadline
* Iraq's most powerful Shi'ite cleric demands new premier
* PM Maliki seen as too divisive to save Iraq as state
* ISIL battles rival Islamists on Syrian side of border
* Militants attack army camp south of Baghdad
By Raheem Salman and Ned Parker
BAGHDAD, June 28 Iraqi government forces backed
by helicopter gunships began an offensive on Saturday to retake
the northern city of Tikrit from Sunni Islamist militants while
party leaders pursued talks that could end Prime Minister Nouri
al-Maliki's divisive rule.
Politicians in Baghdad and world powers warn that unless
security forces recover cities lost to the jihadi insurgents in
tandem with a rapid formation of a government that can bring
Iraq's estranged communities together, the country could rip
apart along sectarian lines and menace the wider Middle East.
On the battlefield, Iraqi troops were trying to advance on
Tikrit from the direction of Samarra to the south that has
become the military's line in the sand against a militant
advance southwards towards Baghdad.
Iraqi special forces already have snipers inside Tikrit
University who were dropped by air there in a bold operation on
Thursday. Helicopter gunships fired at targets in Tikrit on
Saturday and ISIL fighters abandoned Tikrit's governorate
building, security sources said. More government troops had been
air-dropped in a pocket just north of the city.
Iraqi military spokesman Qassim Atta told reporters in
Baghdad on Saturday that 29 "terrorists" were killed on Friday
in Tikrit and that militant commanders were struggling because
"their morale has started to collapse".
However, the militants were showing resilience and enjoyed
the backing of some local Sunni tribes, as well as former ruling
Baathists from the era of late Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein -
whose hometown was Tikrit - alienated from Maliki's government.
In other parts of the country, such as Jurf al-Sakhar, 53
miles (85km) south of Baghdad, militants from ISIL - the Islamic
State in Iraq and the Levant - were on the offensive.
Three police sources said at least 60 ISIL fighters had been
killed along with more than 15 Iraqi security forces members
when the militant group launched a major attack on an army camp
just east of Jurf al-Sakhar, firing mortars and RPG rounds.
"The ISIL terrorists fired many mortars at the camp and then
started their offensive. They managed to break into the camp but
could not hold their positions due to army helicopters cover," a
police colonel said.
Since early June, the radical ISIL has overrun most majority
Sunni areas in the north and west of Iraq, capturing the biggest
northern city Mosul and fanning southwards.
ISIL vows to re-create a medieval-style caliphate erasing
borders from the Mediterranean to the Gulf and they deem all
Shi'ites to be heretics deserving death. They boast of executing
scores of Shi'ite government soldiers captured in Tikrit.
GRAND AYATOLLAH'S POLITICAL INTERVENTION
In a stunning political intervention on Friday that could
mean the demise of Maliki's eight-year tenure, powerful Shi'ite
cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani urged political blocs to
agree on the next premier, parliament speaker and president
before a newly elected legislature meets in Baghdad on Tuesday.
Saudi King Abdullah pledged in talks with U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry to use his influence to encourage Sunni Muslims
to join a new, more inclusive Iraqi government to better combat
Islamist insurgents, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.
Abdullah's assurance marked a significant shift from
Riyadh's unwillingness to support a new government unless
Maliki, a Shi'ite, steps aside, and reflected growing disquiet
about the regional repercussions of ISIL's rise.
"The next 72 hours are very important to come up with an
agreement ... to push the political process forward," said a
lawmaker and former government official from the National
Alliance, which groups all Shi'ite Muslim parties.
The lawmaker, who asked for anonymity due to political
sensitivities, said he anticipated internal meetings by various
parties and a broader session of the National Alliance including
Maliki's State of Law list to be held through the weekend. Some
Sunni Muslim parties were to convene later on Saturday.
Iraqi Sunnis accuse Maliki of freezing them out of any power
and repressing their community, goading armed tribes to support
the insurgency led by the fundamentalist group ISIL. The
president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region has also said
Maliki should bow out.
Sistani's entry into the fray will make it hard for Maliki
to stay on as caretaker leader as he has since a parliamentary
election in April. That means he must either build a coalition
to confirm himself in power for a third term or step aside.
Sistani's message was delivered after a meeting of Shi'ite
factions including the State of Law coalition failed to agree on
a consensus candidate for prime minister.
Maliki, whose State of Law coalition won the most seats in
the April election, was positioning himself for a third term
before the ISIL offensive began. His closest allies say he still
aims to stay, but senior State of Law figures have said he could
be replaced with a less polarising figure.
"It's a card game and State of Law plays a poker game very
well," said the official from the premier's alliance. "For the
prime minister, it will go down to the wire."
ISLAMISTS BATTLE ISLAMISTS ON BORDER
In Syria, where ISIL controls large swathes of land, other
Islamist rebel groups pursued a counter-offensive in the border
town of Albu Kamal, challenging ISIL's grip along the
Iraqi-Syrian frontier.
ISIL is a more radical offshoot of al Qaeda that has its
roots in Iraq and expanded into Syria shortly after the start of
the three-year insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad.
U.S. President Barack Obama has ruled out sending ground
forces back to Iraq, where they were for eight years after
invading to oust Saddam, but has sent up to 300 advisers, mostly
special forces, to help the government take on ISIL.
U.S. defense officials said on Friday that the Obama
administration was flying armed aircraft over Iraq although
these aimed to collect intelligence and ensure the safety of
U.S. personnel on the ground rather than attack targets.
Still, General Martin Dempsey, the top U.S. military
officer, said additional U.S. options included going after
"high-value individuals who are the leadership of ISIL" and
working to protect Iraq's "critical infrastructure".
On Saturday, 11 people were injured when an explosion rocked
a health ministry building in insurgent-held Mosul, a local
health official said. City residents said the blast was caused
by a drone strike but this could not be confirmed and a U.S.
official dismissed this possibility.
Residents also reported overnight rocket fire into Mosul,
whose fall to ISIL on June 10 was the catalyst for a militant
sweep southwards in which they also took border crossings with
areas of civil war-racked Syria that they already controlled.
STRUGGLE FOR SHARE OF POWER
Under Iraq's governing system put in place after Saddam's
overthrow, the prime minister has always been a Shi'ite, the
largely ceremonial president a Kurd and the speaker of
parliament a Sunni. Negotiations over the positions have often
been drawn out: after the last election in 2010 it took nearly
10 months for Maliki to build a coalition to stay in office.
Divvying up the three posts in the four days before
parliament meets, as sought by Sistani, would require leaders
from each of Iraq's three main ethnic and sectarian groups to
commit to the political process and swiftly resolve their most
pressing political problems, above all the fate of Maliki.
Allies of Maliki said Sistani's call for a quick decision
was not aimed at sidelining the premier but at putting pressure
on all political parties not to drag out the process with
typical infighting with Iraq facing disintegration. Even so,
they acknowledged Sistani was not happy with Maliki's policies.
"It is other groups telling Sistani they cannot accommodate
Maliki for a third term. Sistani doesn't want to get involved in
who is the next prime minister, but there has to be progress,"
said one official from Maliki's State of Law list.
The roadmap is far from smooth. Kurds have yet to agree on a
candidate for president and the Sunnis, long riven by intense
rivalries and shaken by the loss of their cities to militants,
are divided among themselves over the speaker's post.
Iraq's million-strong army, trained and outfitted by the
United States at a cost of some $25 billion, largely
disintegrated in the north in the face of ISIL's offensive.
Thousands of Shi'ite volunteers have responded to an earlier
call by Ayatollah Sistani for all Iraqis to rally behind the
military to defeat the jihadist threat.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut; Editing by
Mark Heinrich and Pravin Char)