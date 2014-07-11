(Adds Kurdish, oil ministry statements,)
* Kurds have seized land since Sunni insurgent offensive
* Two seized oilfields have total capacity of 450,000 bpd
* Kurdish ministers suspend participation in Iraq government
* Iraq's top cleric condemns politicians' divisive rhetoric
By Raheem Salman and Mustafa Mahmoud
BAGHDAD/KIRKUK, July 11 Kurdish forces seized
two oilfields in northern Iraq and took over operations from a
state-run oil company on Friday, while Kurdish politicians
formally suspended their participation in Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's government.
The moves escalated a feud between the Shi'ite-led central
government and the autonomous Kurdish region driven by a Sunni
insurgency which threatens to fragment Iraq along sectarian and
ethnic lines three years after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
The Kurdish forces took over production facilities at the
Bai Hassan and Kirkuk oilfields near the city of Kirkuk, the oil
ministry in Baghdad said. It called on the Kurds to withdraw
immediately to avoid "dire consequences".
Kurdish forces took control of nearby Kirkuk a month ago
after Iraqi troops withdrew in the face of a lightning assault
by Islamic State militants, who have seized large parts of
northern and western Iraq.
The two oilfields have a combined production capacity of
450,000 barrels per day but have not been producing significant
volumes since March when Baghdad's Kirkuk-Ceyhan export pipeline
was sabotaged.
An oil ministry spokesman in Baghdad described the takeover
as dangerous and irresponsible.
"We ask the people responsible for this disorderly behaviour
to withdraw immediately from these sites in order to avoid dire
consequences," the spokesman, Asim Jihad, said.
Kurdish authorities said they had moved to "secure the
oilfields of Bai Hassan and the Makhmour area" of the giant
Kirkuk oilfield after hearing that the oil ministry planned to
disrupt a pipeline designed to pump oil from Makhmour.
Bai Hassan and the Makhmour part of the Kirkuk oilfield had
been under the control of the state's North Oil Company (NOC).
"The Kurdish Regional Government learned on Thursday that
some officials in the federal Ministry of Oil gave orders to a
number of NOC staff to cease their cooperation with the KRG and
to dismantle or render inoperable the valves on the new
pipeline," the Kurdish authorities said in a statement.
"The nearby Bai Hassan field and the other fields located in
Makhmour district are now safely under KRG management," it said.
The statement said NOC staff had been told they should
cooperate with Kurdish authorities from Saturday or leave and
that any production at the fields seized by the Kurds would be
used primarily to supply the domestic market.
The Baghdad ministry's spokesman Jihad rejected Kurdish
assertions that they had acted to protect oil infrastructure,
saying the ministry had worked to raise output at the fields and
increase investment in local gasoline production.
"The ministry rejects their irresponsible accusations as
these workers are doing their best in order to supply the
gasoline," he said. "Such a statement is ridiculous."
POLITICAL DEADLOCK
Efforts to reach agreement on a new government in Baghdad
to confront the insurgents have been complicated by the tensions
between Maliki and the Kurds. The United States, the United
Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite clerics have urged lawmakers to
form a new government swiftly to deal with the Sunni insurgency.
The first session of the national parliament elected in
April took place last week but failed to reach agreement on
nominations for the top three government posts. The second had
been due to be held on Tuesday but was delayed until Sunday.
Regional Kurdish President Massoud Barzani told his
parliament in Arbil last week to prepare a referendum on
independence, infuriating Maliki.
The relationship hit a new low this week when Maliki accused
the Kurds of allowing their capital to be used as a base for the
Islamic State and others, including former members of Saddam
Hussein's now-banned Baath Party.
In protest against the accusation, the Kurdish political
bloc announced they were suspending their participation in the
Baghdad government on Friday. Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari
said the Kurds would continue to attend parliament.
Zebari, who is a Kurd, said Iraq risked falling apart if a
new inclusive government is not formed soon as "the country is
now divided literally into three states - "Kurdish, a black
state (ISIL) and Baghdad".
Unless Iraqi leaders rose to the challenge "the consequences
are very dire: complete fragmentation and failure" of the
country, he said.
Zebari said the suspension decision would be re-evaluated if
Maliki apologised for his comments.
After the announcement, Maliki appointed Hussain
al-Shahristani, the deputy prime minister, as acting foreign
minister, an official in Shahristani's office told Reuters.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri met Maliki in Baghdad
on Friday to stress Cairo's support for efforts to avoid "the
threat (of) sectarian confrontation and the spread of extremism
and terrorism in the name of religion".
CALL FOR CALM
A spokesman for Kurdish leader Barzani said Maliki, who is
seeking a third term in office in the face of political
opposition, "has been afflicted by a true hysteria".
The increasingly bitter political accusations prompted the
country's senior Shi'ite cleric on Friday to urge Iraq's leaders
to end their bickering and for fighters to respect all Iraqis
regardless of sect or ethnicity.
"We have repeatedly called for the closing of ranks and for
unity and to refrain from radical discourse," Grand Ayatollah
Ali Sistani said in a sermon delivered by an aide.
Sectarian rhetoric from politicians had already incited
Iraqis and could destabilise things even further, he said.
Tens of thousands of people responded to a call from Sistani
on June 13 to take up arms against the Sunni insurgency.
Fighters should "not ... transgress against any innocent
citizen, no matter their sectarian or ethnic affiliation or
whatever their political stance," aide Abdul Mehdi Al-Karbala'i
told worshippers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the Shi'ite holy
city of Karbala.
A senior Iraqi Shi'ite politician has told Reuters that in
the first week after Sistani's call, Sunnis were killed by
militia that had quickly mobilised. They had now been brought
under control.
But there have been continued reports of disappearances and
suspected mass killings. On Wednesday, south of Baghdad, Iraqi
security forces found 53 corpses, blindfolded and handcuffed,
with bullets to the chest and head.
Locals found the corpses of three men on Friday in Injana
village near the town of Adaim, north of Baghdad in Diyala
province, a police officer told Reuters. The bodies were
apparently dumped on the street.
A medical source said the men had been killed recently
because their bodies had not decomposed. The area is mainly
Sunni. The identity of the dead was not immediately clear, the
police officer said.
Baghdad had seen few attacks compared to the violence in
other areas hit by the Islamic State's offensive last month,
though bombs still hit the capital on a fairly regular basis.
In the predominately Shi'ite district of northern Baghdad,
three civilians were killed by a roadside bomb on Friday
afternoon, police and medics said.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London, Isabel
Coles in Arbil, Isra' al-Rubei'i in Baghdad; Writing by Dominic
Evans and Maggie Fick; Editing by Gareth Jones)