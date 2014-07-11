* Kurds have seized land since Sunni insurgent offensive
* Two seized oilfields have total capacity of 450,000 bpd
* Kurdish ministers suspend participation in Iraq government
* 18 killed in suicide bomb in southern Kirkuk province
(Adds car bomb in Kirkuk province, unsuccessful militant attack
on Anbar security HQ)
By Raheem Salman and Mustafa Mahmoud
BAGHDAD/KIRKUK, July 11 Kurdish forces seized
two oilfields in northern Iraq and took over operations from a
state-run oil company on Friday, while Kurdish politicians
formally suspended their participation in Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's government.
The moves escalated a feud between the Shi'ite-led central
government and the autonomous Kurdish region driven by a Sunni
insurgency which threatens to fragment Iraq along sectarian and
ethnic lines three years after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
The Kurdish forces took over production facilities at the
Bai Hassan and Kirkuk oilfields near the city of Kirkuk, the oil
ministry in Baghdad said. It called on the Kurds to withdraw
immediately to avoid "dire consequences".
Kurdish forces took control of nearby Kirkuk a month ago
after Iraqi troops withdrew in the face of a lightning assault
by Islamic State militants, who have seized large parts of
northern and western Iraq.
The two oilfields have a combined production capacity of
450,000 barrels per day but have not been producing significant
volumes since March when Baghdad's Kirkuk-Ceyhan export pipeline
was sabotaged.
An oil ministry spokesman in Baghdad described the takeover
as dangerous and irresponsible and called for the Kurdish forces
to withdraw immediately.
Kurdish authorities said they had moved to "secure the
oilfields of Bai Hassan and the Makhmour area" of the giant
Kirkuk oilfield after hearing that the oil ministry planned to
disrupt a pipeline designed to pump oil from Makhmour.
Bai Hassan and the Makhmour part of the Kirkuk oilfield had
been under the control of the state's North Oil Company (NOC).
"The Kurdish Regional Government learned on Thursday that
some officials in the federal Ministry of Oil gave orders to a
number of NOC staff to cease their cooperation with the KRG and
to dismantle or render inoperable the valves on the new
pipeline," the Kurdish authorities said in a statement.
The statement said the Bai Hassan field and other fields in
the Makhmour district were under Kurdish government management
and that NOC staff had been told they should cooperate with
Kurdish authorities from Saturday or leave. It also said any
production at the fields would be used primarily for domestic
supply.
The Baghdad ministry rejected Kurdish assertions that they
had acted to protect oil infrastructure, saying it had worked to
raise output at the fields and increase investment in local
gasoline production.
Fighting between government forces and militants is raging
in and around several cities in northern and western Iraq, some
insurgent-held - like Tikrit - and others under tenuous control
of government forces like Ramadi in Anbar province.
Security forces repelled an Islamic State militant surge on
Friday on the Anbar Operations Command centre and police
headquarters in Ramadi.
Fighting lasted several hours before the militants were
pushed back, a security source in Ramadi told Reuters, adding
that the situation in Ramadi had worsened in recent weeks as the
militants had become more aggressive in their attacks.
On the southern edge of Kirkuk province, where thousands of
displaced have fled from the city of Tikrit and other areas
overrun by militants last month, 18 civilians were killed and 26
more severely wounded when a suicide bomber drove a car into a
checkpoint, police and medics said.
POLITICAL DEADLOCK
Efforts to reach agreement on a new government in Baghdad
to confront the insurgents have been complicated by the tensions
between Maliki and the Kurds. The United States, the United
Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite clerics have urged lawmakers to
form a new government swiftly to deal with the Sunni insurgency.
The first session of the national parliament elected in
April took place last week but failed to reach agreement on
nominations for the top three government posts. The second had
been due to be held on Tuesday but was delayed until Sunday.
Regional Kurdish President Massoud Barzani told his
parliament in Arbil last week to prepare a referendum on
independence, infuriating Maliki.
The relationship hit a new low this week when Maliki accused
the Kurds of allowing their capital to be used as a base for the
Islamic State and others, including former members of Saddam
Hussein's now-banned Baath Party.
In protest against the accusation, the Kurdish political
bloc announced they were suspending participation in the Baghdad
government on Friday. Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said the
Kurds would continue to attend parliament.
Zebari, who is a Kurd, said Iraq risked falling apart if a
new inclusive government is not formed soon as "the country is
now divided literally into three states - "Kurdish, a black
state (ISIL) and Baghdad".
Unless Iraqi leaders rose to the challenge "the consequences
are very dire: complete fragmentation and failure" of the
country, he said.
Zebari said the suspension decision would be re-evaluated if
Maliki apologised for his comments.
After the announcement, Maliki appointed Hussain
al-Shahristani, the deputy prime minister, as acting foreign
minister, an official in Shahristani's office told Reuters.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri met Maliki in Baghdad
on Friday to stress Cairo's support for efforts to avoid "the
threat (of) sectarian confrontation and the spread of extremism
and terrorism in the name of religion".
CALL FOR CALM
A spokesman for Kurdish leader Barzani said Maliki, who is
seeking a third term in office in the face of political
opposition, "has been afflicted by a true hysteria".
The increasingly bitter political accusations prompted the
country's senior Shi'ite cleric on Friday to urge Iraq's leaders
to end their bickering and for fighters to avoid targeting
people because off their sect or politics.
"We have repeatedly called for the closing of ranks and for
unity and to refrain from radical discourse," Grand Ayatollah
Ali Sistani said in a sermon delivered by an aide.
Sectarian rhetoric from politicians had already incited
Iraqis and could destabilise things even further, he said.
Tens of thousands of people responded to a call from Sistani
on June 13 to take up arms against the Sunni insurgency.
Fighters should "not ... transgress against any innocent
citizen, no matter their sectarian or ethnic affiliation or
whatever their political stance," aide Abdul Mehdi Al-Karbala'i
told worshippers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the Shi'ite holy
city of Karbala.
A senior Iraqi Shi'ite politician has told Reuters that in
the first week after Sistani's call, Sunnis were killed by
militia that had quickly mobilised. They had now been brought
under control.
But there have been continued reports of disappearances and
suspected mass killings. On Wednesday, south of Baghdad, Iraqi
security forces found 53 corpses, blindfolded and handcuffed,
with bullets to the chest and head.
Locals found the corpses of three men on Friday in Injana
village near the town of Adaim, north of Baghdad in Diyala
province, a police officer told Reuters. The bodies were
apparently dumped on the street.
A medical source said the men had been killed recently
because their bodies had not decomposed. The area is mainly
Sunni. The identity of the dead was not immediately clear, the
police officer said.
Baghdad had seen few attacks compared to the violence in
other areas hit by the Islamic State's offensive last month,
though bombs still hit the capital on a fairly regular basis.
In the predominately Shi'ite district of northern Baghdad,
three civilians were killed by a roadside bomb on Friday
afternoon, police and medics said.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London, Isabel
Coles in Arbil, Isra' al-Rubei'i in Baghdad; Writing by Dominic
Evans and Maggie Fick; Editing by Gareth Jones)