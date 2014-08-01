* Maliki furious over Kurdish ambitions
* Tensions hurt efforts to unite against Islamic State
* Insurgents threaten Iraq's survival as one country
* Violence eased in July as insurgents paused offensive
(Adds comments from Saudi king)
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, Aug 1 Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and
his security officials are to blame for the rise of Sunni Muslim
insurgents who have seized parts of Iraq, the country's foreign
minister said.
The comments by Hoshiyar Zebari, a Kurd, are likely to
worsen relations between Maliki's Shi'ite Muslim-led government
and the Kurds, complicating efforts to form a power-sharing
government capable of countering Islamic State militants.
At the stake is the survival of Iraq as a unified country.
Islamic State have declared a medieval-style caliphate spanning
parts of Iraq and Syria they control, alarming other Arab states
who fear their campaign will embolden militants on their patch.
"Surely the man who is responsible for the general policies
bears the responsibility and the general commander of the armed
force, the ministers of defence and interior also bear these
responsibilities," Zebari told al-Arabiya television.
"There are other sides who bear responsibility, maybe
political partners, but the biggest and greatest responsibility
is on the person in charge of public policies."
On Friday, Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah called on regional
leaders and religious scholars to prevent Islam from being
hijacked by militants. He named no groups but was alluding to
violence in neighbouring countries, including Iraq and Syria,
where the Islamic State has executed scores of people and
imposed their radical views in areas they captured.
In July, the Kurdish political bloc ended all participation
in Iraq's national government in protest over Maliki's
accusation that Kurds were allowing terrorists to stay in Arbil,
the capital of their semi-autonomous region known as Kurdistan.
Maliki is currently ruling in a caretaker capacity, having
won a parliamentary election in April but failing to win enough
support from the Kurdish and Arab Sunni minorities as well as
fellow Shi'ites to form a new government.
The United States, the United Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite
clerics have urged lawmakers to form a new government swiftly to
deal with the Sunni insurgency.
BIGGEST THREAT SINCE SADDAM'S FALL
Islamic State's offensive has whipped up sectarian tensions
and threatened to dismember Iraq. The sectarian conflict poses
the biggest danger to the OPEC member's stability since the 2003
fall of Saddam Hussein after a U.S.-led invasion.
Maliki has appointed Hussain al-Shahristani, the Shi'ite
deputy prime minister, as acting foreign minister.
The Kurds have long dreamed of their own independent state,
an aspiration that anger Maliki, who has frequently clashed with
the non-Arabs over budgets, land and oil.
After the Sunni militants arrived almost unopposed by the
army, Kurdish forces seized two oilfields in northern Iraq and
took over operations from a state-run oil company.
In another move certain to infuriate the government, the
Kurdish region is pressing Washington for sophisticated weapons
it says Kurdish fighters need to push back Islamist militants,
Kurdish and U.S. officials said.
Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Shi'ite militias now rival
the Iraqi army in its ability to confront the Islamic State,
whose fighters had taken control of parts of western Iraq before
their advance through the north.
The Sunni insurgents have paused their campaign in towns
just north of Baghdad, which could partly explain why U.N.
figures show the number of Iraqi deaths dropped to 1,737 people,
mostly civilians, in July compared to 2,400 in June.
Still, violence is part of everyday life.
Roadside bombs killed four people near a square in central
Baghdad on Friday, medical and security sources said.
There are signs of a backlash among Iraqis against the
Islamic State, which has blown up mosques and shrines and
imposed its ultra hardline vision of Islam in Mosul and other
cities in controls in the north.
One of the Islamic State's propaganda centres in Mosul,
which contains a big screen where the group showcases its
operations, was set ablaze on Friday night, a witness said.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)