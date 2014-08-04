* Maliki tells air force to go to Kurds' rescue
* Islamic State make another dramatic push through north
* Kurdish officials say counter-offensive under way
* Tens of thousands flee district held by militants
By Isra' al-Rubai'i
BAGHDAD, Aug 4 Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki ordered his air force for the first time to back
Kurdish forces against Islamic State fighters after the Sunni
militants made another dramatic push through the north, state
television reported on Monday.
Tens of thousands of people have fled one of the districts
seized by Islamic State fighters in the offensive and are now
surrounded, the United Nations said on Monday. The Sunni
militants often execute people in areas they have captured.
Kurdish peshmerga fighters, who gained experience fighting
Saddam Hussein's troops, were regarded as one of the few forces
capable of standing up to the Sunni insurgents, who faced almost
no opposition from Maliki's U.S.-trained army during their
lightning advance through the north in June.
Then on Sunday the Islamic State inflicted a humiliating
defeat on the Kurds with a rapid advance through three towns to
reach the Mosul Dam, acquiring a fifth oil field to fund its
operations along the way.
State television and witnesses said the Islamic State had
seized Iraq's biggest dam. Kurdish peshmerga officials said they
had pushed militants from the dam area and were in control of
it. This could not be immediately confirmed.
Despite predictions from Kurdish commanders that their
forces would launch a successful counter-offensive, one senior
Kurdish official urged the United States to step in and provide
weapons "for the sake of fighting terrorism".
Kurdish commanders whose units came under attack from
Islamic State fighters told Reuters they faced overwhelming
firepower, were taken by surprise, and that militants had in
many cases started shooting from villages where they had formed
alliances with residents.
The areas that the Kurds lost were not part of their
semi-autonomous region, but had been seized in the north after
the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Maliki has been at odds with the Kurds over budgets, oil and
land, and tensions deepened after the Islamic State seized
control of large swathes of land in the north and west of OPEC
member Iraq.
HOSTILITY
In July, the Kurdish political bloc ended all participation
in Iraq's national government in protest over Maliki's
accusation that Kurds were allowing terrorists to stay in Arbil,
the capital of their semi-autonomous region known as Kurdistan.
Opponents accuse Maliki of being an authoritarian ruler with
a sectarian agenda whose alienation of Sunnis fuelled the
insurgency. Currently ruling in a caretaker capacity after an
inconclusive election in April, he has defied calls by Sunnis,
Kurds and even some fellow Shi'ites to step aside to make room
for a less polarising figure.
The Kurdish region is pressing the Obama administration for
sophisticated weapons it says Kurdish fighters need to push back
the Islamic State fighters threatening their region. The
requested supplies include tanks, sniper equipment, armoured
personnel carriers, artillery and ammunition.
The move is likely to further anger Maliki, who may see it
as an attempt to circumvent the Baghdad government in a
long-standing drive for independence.
For now, however, Maliki seems to have put aside his
hostility with the Kurds to try to prevent further gains by the
Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq
and Syria it controls and threatened to march on Baghdad.
"The general commander of the armed forces has ordered the
air force command to provide backup for the Kurdish peshmerga
forces against the terrorist gangs of the Islamic State," state
television quoted Maliki's military spokesman Qassim Atta as
saying.
OVERSTRETCHED
Tens of thousands of residents of Sinjar fled the district
after it was taken over by Islamic State fighters.
Previously, an estimated 308,000 people lived in the
district of Sinjar. As the insurgents advanced, many fled to
Sinjar mountain, or Jebel Sinjar, said the United Nations Office
for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a
statement.
"The exact number of displaced people on Jebel Sinjar is
unknown; however, reports indicate that some 35-50,000 people
displaced in nine locations, reportedly surrounded by ISIS
(Islamic State) armed elements. There are reports, to be
verified, of children already dying for lack of water and other
assistance among those trapped," the OCHA statement said.
A further 30,000 people, mainly women and children, have
made their way to Dahuk governorate in Kurdistan, with more
expected in coming days, OCHA said.
The insurgents control the two roads down the Sinjar
mountain and are attacking families moving along the roads,
which lead to Sinjar town and the Syrian border crossing at
Rabia, OCHA said.
The senior Kurdish official said the Kurds had been
overstretched because they had to watch over a vast territory.
"The Islamic State has also been intimidating people by
carrying out beheadings," he said, asking not to be identified.
After thousands of Iraqi soldiers fled their initial advance
in June, the group then known as the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL) seized tanks, armoured personnel carriers,
anti-aircraft guns, mortars, artillery and vehicles.
"It is a very dangerous situation for the region. Something
needs to be done soon," the senior Kurdish official said.
Despite the odds, Kurdish commanders were talking tough.
One colonel said the Kurdish withdrawal was tactical and
forecast that several Kurdish brigades would take back all
territory lost on Sunday and even win back Mosul, Iraq's biggest
northern city which is firmly in the hands of the Islamic State.
"We will attack them until they are completely destroyed. We
will never show any mercy," he told Reuters. "We have given them
enough chances and we will even take Mosul back. I believe
within the next 48-72 hours it will be over."
But commanders who had lost men in battle were not as
optimistic. Kurdish peshmerga Brigadier Mashia Ramazan Fattah
said the base where he was stationed came under Islamic State
mortar fire for 12 straight hours through the night.
He was surprised to find that 500 peshmerga forces were
outnumbered by Islamic State fighters who forced them to flee.
Another commander who asked not to be named said the Islamic
State took everyone by surprise and had deployed snipers in
addition to heavier weapons and that, in many cases, the Kurds
had simply run out of ammunition.
"We can no longer carry on fighting with just Kalashnikov
rifles," he said.
