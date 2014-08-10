* U.S. strikes destroyed Islamic State weapons,
equipment-Obama
* Obama says Militants' advance a wake-up call for Iraqis
* Islamic State looks to repair seized dam, engineer says
(Adds details on new U.S. airstrikes)
By Michael Georgy
BAGHDAD, Aug 9 President Barack Obama said on
Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State
militants could have used against Iraqi Kurds, but warned there
was no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart.
But speaking before U.S. warplanes struck militant targets
for the second straight day, Obama said it would take more than
bombs to restore stability, and criticized Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for failing to empower Iraq's
Sunnis.
"I don't think we're going to solve this problem in weeks.
This is going to take some time," Obama told a news conference
in Washington.
Shortly after Obama spoke, U.S. aircraft hit armored
vehicles and other Islamic State targets in an area where
militants pose an imminent threat to religious minorities, the
U.S. Central Command said.
The four strikes, conducted by a mix of drone aircraft and
fighter jets, destroyed several armored vehicles and armed
trucks, Central Command said.
Islamic State has captured wide swaths of northern Iraq
since June, executing non-Sunni Muslim captives, displacing tens
of thousands of people and drawing the first U.S. airstrikes in
the region since Washington withdrew troops in 2011.
After routing Kurdish forces this week, the militants are
just 30 minutes' drive from Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish capital,
which up to now has been spared the sectarian bloodshed that has
scarred other parts of Iraq for a decade.
Obama said Washington would continue to provide military
assistance and advice to Baghdad and Kurdish forces, but
repeatedly stressed the importance of Iraq forming its own
inclusive government.
Maliki has been widely criticized for authoritarian and
sectarian policies that have alienated Sunnis and prompted some
to support the insurgency.
"I think this a wake-up call for a lot of Iraqis inside of
Baghdad recognizing that we're going to have to rethink how we
do business if we're going to hold our country together," Obama
said, before departing on a two-week vacation.
Employees of foreign oil firms have been leaving Arbil, and
Kurds have snapped up AK-47 assault rifles in arms markets for
fear of imminent attack, although these have proved ineffective
against the superior firepower of the Islamic State fighters.
Given the Islamic State threat, a source in the Kurdistan
Regional Government said it had received extra supplies of heavy
weaponry from the Baghdad federal government "and other
governments" in the past few days, but declined to elaborate.
In their latest advance through northern Iraq, the Islamic
State seized a fifth oil field, several towns and Iraq's biggest
dam, sending tens of thousands fleeing for their lives.
An engineer at the Mosul dam told Reuters that Islamic State
fighters had brought in engineers to repair an emergency power
line to the city, the biggest in Iraq's north, that had been cut
off four days ago, causing power outages and water shortages.
"They are gathering people to work at the dam," he said.
A dam administrator said militants were putting up the
radicals' trademark black flags and patrolling with flatbed
trucks mounted with machine guns to protect the facility they
seized from Kurdish forces earlier this week.
RELIEF SUPPLIES
The Islamic State, comprised mainly of Arabs and foreign
fighters who want to reshape the map of the Middle East, pose
the biggest threat to Iraq since Saddam Hussein was toppled by a
U.S.-led invasion in 2003.
The Sunni militants, who have beheaded and crucified
captives in their drive to eradicate unbelievers, first arrived
in northern Iraq in June from Syria where they have captured
wide tracts of territory in that country's civil war.
Almost unopposed by U.S.-trained Iraqi government forces who
fled by the thousands, the insurgents swept through the region
and have threatened to march on Baghdad with Iraqi military
tanks, armored personnel carriers and machine guns they seized.
Obama has said strikes are needed to halt the Islamist
advance, protect Americans in the region as well as hundreds of
thousands of Christians and members of other religious
minorities at risk.
U.S. military aircraft has also dropped relief supplies to
members of the ancient Yazidi sect, tens of thousands of whom
have collected on a desert mountaintop seeking shelter from
insurgents who had ordered them to convert to Islam or die.
Highlighting their predicament, more than 300 Yazidi
families in the villages of Koja, Hatimiya and Qaboshi have been
threatened by death unless they change religion, witnesses and a
Yazidi lawmaker told Reuters on Saturday.
Following the U.S. example, Britain and France also pledged
on Saturday to deliver humanitarian supplies to people trapped
by the militant advance.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said London was
especially concerned by the fate of Yazidis who are cornered in
their ancient homeland of Sinjar in mountainous northern Iraq.
"We are more widely looking at how to support this group of
people and get them off that mountain," he told the BBC.
The Islamic State's campaign has returned Iraq to levels of
violence not seen since a civil war peaked in 2006-07 during the
U.S. occupation.
The territorial gains of Islamic State, who also control a
third of Syria and have fought this past week inside Lebanon,
has unnerved the Middle East and threatens to shatter Iraq, a
country split between mostly Shi'ites, Sunnis and Kurds.
The semi-autonomous Kurdish region has until now been the
only part of Iraq to survive the past decade of civil war
without a serious security threat.
Its vaunted "peshmerga" fighters - or those who "confront
death" - also controlled wide stretches of territory outside the
autonomous zone, which served as sanctuary for fleeing
Christians and other minorities when Islamic State fighters
stormed into the region last month.
But the past week saw the peshmerga crumble in the face of
Islamic State fighters, who have heavy weapons seized from
fleeing Iraqi troops and are flush with cash looted from banks.
